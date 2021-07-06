CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA was one of many organizations throughout the state that was awarded a Michigan Department of Education grant to provide summer learning opportunities for children.
Recently, the Cadillac Area YMCA announced it had received $40,000 after local YMCAs throughout Michigan joined together to deliver a coordinated program to support children, families, and schools, while they recover from the pandemic and prepare for a successful return to the school year.
Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso said summer learning has always been a part of what they do with their camp programming and the $40,000 will allow for deeper focus and additional resources.
"Summer camp is a unique and inspiring setting for many children. It provides great developmental support to complement their family and school environment," Kelso said.
The funds will be utilized to fund the day camps held at Camp Torenta and the Dillon Day Camp at the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center. Although the Cadillac Area YMCA is getting the money, Kelso said they haven't received it yet. Instead, the grant is a reimbursing grant that is given after the programs have been carried out. He said it will be disseminated in August or September by the Michigan Department of Education.
"This will pay for educational enrichment activities, expenses and staff costs. It will pay for most anything associated with the programs other than capital expenses will qualify," he said.
Kelso also said the YMCA had to make sure there was a certain level of programming that covered science, math, reading and social-emotional learning. There have always been those in the summer camp offerings, but Kelso said the grant helps to allow there to be more focus on those aspects.
He also said the Michigan Alliance of YMCAs applied for these grants and received more than $2 million, which was split up between 60 or 70 sites across the state.
"The Y is prepared to work with schools to overcome the challenges facing students, families and communities,‘ Fran Talsma, executive director for the Michigan Alliance of YMCAs, said. “To effectively combat COVID learning loss, in- and out-of-school learning needs to be connected and seamless. We have the capacity and expertise to support schools and help achieve positive outcomes for students."
The Cadillac Area YMCA is still accepting registrations for these programs. To sign up, visit www.cadillacareaymca.org. They are also still hiring for some positions. Information about joining the YMCA staff can be found at www.cadillacareaymca.org.
