CADILLAC — In the age of social distancing, the social animals known as teenagers have had a rough couple of months.
The Cadillac Area YMCA is hoping to help by hosting two events that not only will help to bring teens together in a safe environment, but also satisfy their sweet tooth with a summertime treat.
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17 and again on Friday, July 24, the Y will be hosting an event it is calling, "Bonfire and S'mores Teen Night." The event is open to any 6 to 12 grade-aged teen. It is free to teens who are Y-members but costs $5 for non-members. Space is limited, so Cadillac Area YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Paul King said teens will need to call to reserve a space.
King said the plan is to have benches around where the fire will be so each person will have a place to sit that is socially distanced properly. In light of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order Friday that required people to wear a face covering, King said those who attend, including Y staff, will have to adhere to that regulation.
He also said when it is time to roast the marshmallows and construct the s'more they will come up to get the equipment, a wooden stick, and the materials, chocolate, marshmallows, and graham cracker, individually.
In light of the shutdown and social distancing guidelines, King said the Y just wanted to offer a chance for teens to gather and socialize safely. He also said the plan is to have additional events.
"It has been a focus and goal to find a way for teens to safely socialize. We are limiting this to 10 individuals," he said. "We will have some Y staff making sure we are adhering to the governor's orders for face masks and social distancing."
For more information or to reserve a spot at one of the two bonfires call the Y at (231) 775-3369.
