CADILLAC — Join the YMCA for games, prizes and more to celebrate the start of a new school year during the 19th annual Back to School Carnival.
The Cadillac YMCA will be holding the carnival on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. with activities like fun games, a bounce house, face painting, prizes, backpack giveaway, teen center open house and a District Health Department No. 10 vaccine clinic.
This event at the Cadillac YMCA, located at 9845 Campus Drive, is free to the public and there is no need to be a YMCA member to participate.
