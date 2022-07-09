EVART — Lindsay Wallin has spent most of her adult life as a traveling yoga and meditation instructor. She recently decided to bring her skills to the Evart community by opening her own local studio.
Most recently, Wallin worked as an instructor in California, but made the choice to return to Michigan to be closer to family. She was born and raised in Cadillac, but spent many of her childhood years visiting her grandparents in Evart. The city had become a secondary hometown to Wallin, and her return as a permanent resident has given her the chance to rediscover the area.
“I never realized how cool Evart was,” she said. “There are a lot of people here who were really passionate and interested in this studio being opened up, and far more people than I even anticipated.”
Soon after relocating, Wallin connected with Jessica Rehkopf, Reiki practitioner and owner of Attainable Knowledge. Rehkopf opened her business in November, and had been looking to fill the backspace of her building. Wallin jumped right in and started planning necessary renovations with the building’s owner, who she said was very passionate about having a yoga studio in the space.
Together, the two planned a grand reopening to welcome Wallin’s venture, which is called Community Yoga at Attainable Knowledge. Providing both Reiki and yoga in one space made sense to Wallin and Rehkopf, because of their compatibility as meditative practices. Reiki is a type of energy healing that’s usually performed in a more intimate setting, while yoga is traditionally done by a group of individuals in a class. However, their goal is the same: to relax the mind and bring the body to a peaceful state.
Although she’s been gone for quite some time, Wallin said reintegrating into the communities of northern Michigan has been easy. Her mission in starting Community Yoga is to provide a service she’s passionate about to Evart area residents, but it’s also to network and build relationships.
Before Community Yoga was off the ground, Wallin reconnected with her childhood friend Mary Galvanek, owner of outdoor education program Forest and Farm. Wallin taught yoga to the children in the program for several weeks before being swept up in the time commitment of owning her own business.
Throughout the process of establishing the studio, Wallin was also approached by an Evart woman who had opened a yoga practice pre-pandemic. Even though the woman eventually closed her practice down, she reached out to Wallin to offer kind words of encouragement. The owners of downtown Evart business Wildcat Fitness also reached out to Wallin to introduce themselves and welcome her to the community.
“Everyone has reached out, and it’s a truly community feel, where everyone is just like, ‘This is so cool that you’re doing this,’” Wallin said. “And they recognize that my intention is for it to be a community space, so not just for yoga, but also for other classes, other ways of bringing people together.”
Along with the social benefit of practicing yoga, Wallin said there are mental and physical health benefits as well. Increased flexibility, mobility and bodily awareness can all be impacted by practicing yoga on a consistent basis. One of the main styles of yoga Wallin teaches, known as “Vinyasa Flow,” is focused on centering breathing, which can help to release tension in the body.
“It builds an awareness of your body and awareness of things in your body that maybe you haven’t had the ability, or the time, or the energy to notice,” she said.
Wallin said she’s hoping to open up her studio to other teachers who want to share their skills with the community. COVID has caused a lot of separation for people, and Wallin said she’d like her business to be a place where connections can be reignited, especially among different generations. She’ll be offering children and senior-specific classes, as well as classes for beginner and intermediate yoga students.
“An intrinsic thing about being human is that we really do need one another. We need one another to evolve and progress, and feel like we have those people that we can lean on,” Wallin said. “We don’t have a lot of ways and places in Evart, other than maybe the park, where people can gather and be around one another, so I feel like that’s my intention is just to bring people together.”
