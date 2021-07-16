LEROY — Looking for inner peace and a chilled glass of prosecco? Well, it's at Cadillac Winery. The Leroy-based winery is offering yoga, wine and zen.
For $25 attendees can get an hour-long yoga class and a full wine tasting, plus snacks like a cheese and cracker plate.
Yoga sessions are taught by instructor Angie Lijewski, who also teaches yoga at Pine River Area Schools. After graduating college, Lijewski started participating in group fitness classes and developed a strong interest, encouraging her to get her certification to teach yoga.
Group fitness can create a strong connection with the people you're participating with, Lijewski said, as opposed to the individual fitness experience.
"It's more about connection with people doing it together as a community," she said. "So you kind of vibe off each other and feed off each other's energy, I think more so."
As an exercise itself, yoga is often very calm and quiet, but that doesn't mean it isn't something social, like a wine tasting. The word yoga itself actually means "to yoke," which Lijewski said means to connect and be together.
At the July 8 session, she started guests off with a breathing exercise, asking them to ground themselves and focus. This lead the group into some warm-up poses like eagle arms and child's pose.
Next, participants start Vinyasa, which is several yoga poses strung together in a sequence. This part of the class requires the most physical exertion and movement.
As a cool-down, breathing is centered again and starting poses are revisited. To end the session, Lijewski said, "the light inside of me honors the light within all of you," a common phrase used within yoga.
Once the class is completed, each participant is given a wine and snack list. The tasting includes a "wine flight," which lets people choose several different drinks to try at one time. For non-wine drinkers, they also offer a hard cider.
Everyone sits together, sipping their drinks and getting to know one another, winding down after their workout.
More yoga, wine and zen classes will be available on July 22, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19. To make a reservation, visit www.cadillacwinery.com.
