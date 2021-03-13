Yoplait donates $75K refrigerated trailer truck to Cadillac's Feeding America branch

CADILLAC — Feeding America West Michigan is fresh off one of the busiest years they've ever experienced.
Lorrie Hockanson, Feeding America West Michigan branch manager, said in her 12 years with the organization, she's never seen as much need as she did in 2020.
"It was crazy," Hockanson said. "In a good way. It's good that we can get this food out to people who need it."
When Hockanson started at Feeding America, she said they had five or six mobile food pantry distribution events a month; in 2020, she said they held a distribution event in area counties almost every day; and already this year, Hockanson said they're averaging around 15 distributions a month.
"We're going in every direction," said Hockanson, who spoke to the Cadillac News from Feeding America West Michigan's branch office Cadillac.
During 2020, Hockanson said the limitations of their transportation infrastructure were laid bare: it often was difficult for them to transport enough food to mobile food distributions because they could only fit so much in their two existing box trucks and sometimes had to leave some behind.
Not anymore.
Recently, Yoplait donated a 53-foot refrigerated trailer truck valued at $75,000 to Feeding America West Michigan.
"As a company founded to make dairy more accessible, Yoplait (which has a manufacturing plant in Reed City, served by the food bank’s Cadillac location) recognized its ability to help Feeding America West Michigan provide local neighbors access to grocery staples and superfoods like dairy," reads a press release issued by the public relations firm GOLIN.
"This will enable the food bank to safely deliver cold-food products across the Northwest region of their 40-county service area and make dairy more accessible to those in need. The truck, which can hold 45,000 pounds of food, will bring refrigerated goods to residents in several counties including Benzie, Grand Traverse, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford."
Hockanson said with their new truck, they now have enough space to hold all the food they need to transport to mobile food pantry locations.
"This makes a huge difference for us," Hockanson said. "Now we don't have to leave any behind."
The truck has been operational for a few weeks now and will be in action for a large-scale food distribution event on Monday, March 15, sponsored by Yoplait. This Mobile Food Pantry will provide a safe way for residents in need to access free groceries, including refrigerated goods like yogurt and shelf-stable foods. More than 10,000 pounds of food or 8,333 meals will be distributed at the event, which starts at 5 p.m. at Reed City Church of the Nazarene (5300 220th Ave.).
Anyone in need is welcome to attend the drive-thru event and collect groceries for their home.
