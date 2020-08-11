LAKE CITY — Cpl. Samuel Phillips was just shy of 19 when he decided to fight for the Union during the Civil War. He served a year, then returned home to Michigan.
Seventy years after enlisting and living a long life as a farmer, a father, a friend and citizen, he died and was buried in Missaukee County.
Eighty-six years later, his descendants, as well as members of the American Legion in Lake City and the Robert Finch Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War gathered at the cemetery in Lake City to honor the former soldier.
"A soldier cannot leave his post without properly being relieved," said John Sawyer, acting memorials officer for the Robert Finch Camp. "Cpl. Samuel Phillips, you are relieved. I have the post. Rest in peace."
The memorial on Saturday morning in Lake City was part of a Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War project to identify and honor "the last" Civil War veteran in each county.
The ceremony included poetry, prayer and ceremony, with members of the Robert Finch Camp out of Traverse City wearing Civil War-era uniforms.
Family members said there would have been more of them there, but there wasn't much notice; the organizers told the Cadillac News that there was a narrow window when the event could happen.
As well as his legacy as a soldier, Phillips left behind a big family legacy. He and his wife Lucy had ten kids, seven of whom survived him.
Cpl. Phillips farmed his property in Forest Township for 30 years, selling it to one of his sons in the 1930s.
Jerry Phillips, grew up on that farm. His grandfather was the son who bought the farm from Cpl. Phillips; the farm stayed in the family until about 15 years ago.
Brooke Twomley, Jerry's granddaughter, happened to be having breakfast with her grandparents Saturday morning. They happened across a mention of the event on Facebook and realized it was Jerry's ancestor that was being honored. They invited Twomley, 30, of Grand Rapids, to join them.
"It was really special to be able to be here," Twomley said. "It was so wonderful."
Jim Ribby, junior vice commander of the Robert Finch Camp, said Cpl. Phillips's life story—a long and apparently happy life, was especially interesting.
Like modern-era veterans, Civil War veterans showed signs of post-traumatic stress.
Some wound up at the former state asylum in Traverse City, buried in unmarked graves when they died.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have been trying to identify those graves and provide a marker.
They didn't need to do that for Phillips. He's got a large marble headstone, for himself and Lucy.
Quoting from Phillips's obituary, Sawyer said, "He was a good farmer. But above all, he was a good citizen, a good husband and father. And that he will be missed by his many relatives and friends."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.