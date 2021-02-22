CADILLAC — People love Cadillac’s ice tree, traveling from out-of-town to get a peek at the giant icicle. Jeff Dietlin, the city’s director of utilities, appreciates the interest and encourages folks to share photos on social media. This week, the city posted some lovely nighttime images of the tree (and allowed the Cadillac News to use the photos for this story).
The newspaper reached out to Dietlin for a question and answer session on the ice tree. The interview has been edited and condensed because it turns out, you really can talk about the tree for a half-hour straight.
CADILLAC NEWS: Tell me about the idea for the tree. When did you get it and did you get any advice from — I think it was Gaylord and Alpena that also have ice trees?
JEFF DIETLIN: This is our sixth annual one so obviously I was thinking about it seven years ago, and I thought it’d be something fun to do in the winter. At the time we were having the North American Snow Festival and they were doing sculptures around (Lake Cadillac). I thought it would be nice to have an ice tree there to kind of complement it.
The city of Cadillac had had one in the past, before I came, which was in ‘97.
We did call Gaylord, we called Alpena. We were shipped around a lot. I don’t think we ever really got any solid plans or advice from any of those communities, for whatever reason. We went online saw some people that were doing it and then started our own design after that.
CN: Can you talk a little bit about how the look of the tree has changed over the years? I suspect that these anchors that you put in, the structural supports, sort of affect the look of the tree.
JD: The first tree we tried, we had a windstorm come through and blew down a pretty big pine tree. We moved that pine tree over to the skate park, put it in the ground and put water on it. It was doing quite well, icing up, and then it couldn’t support itself and the top broke off. It was more shrub-like than tree-like.
The second year, we decided, let’s put some anchors in the ground, some cement support for the pipes. We have water coming up through the middle. And we actually went up. I want to say we did like 20-feet that year. And that was OK.
The next year, we had an extension made. The extension was about another 10 feet, and we got it to grow a little higher.
Pipe comes in lengths of 20-feet. The year after that, we put another pipe in. So we had a 40-foot tall one, and we had that anchored. And we did that for a couple years.
And then last year, the weight of it, it actually toppled (bent over) in February of last year, I think.
It had built up ice on the top but it didn’t have the base to support it and the restraints we had were not enough.
This year, when we moved it over to the library, we actually doubled the amount of supports. We put some of the cables halfway up the tree. We had some that were all the way to the top — they were close to the base, so we could wrap it all with chicken wire. When the water came down, it traced that chicken wire and they kind of made a base. The outer supports are wide enough that we assume it will be stable no matter how large it gets.
CN: With the pipes coming in 20-foot lengths, is the height of the tree somewhat pre-determined?
JD: Yeah. When you start off the year, we’re gonna be as high as we’re gonna be that year. We’re not going to add on to it during the winter. If we decide next year to add a 10-foot length on, we will do that at the beginning of the year and you’ll see that right away.
It does grow a little higher than the pipe because the ice forms up there and then it actually makes kind of a pool of water up there and then it kind of grows a little higher, but it doesn’t grow much more than a couple of feet over the end of the pipe.
CN: Is there a point in the winter when you turn off the water?
JD: If we were going to have a warm spell. We probably turn it off, because that water’s coming in at 40 degrees, and we have to cool it down so it freezes. But if we had a stretch of weather where it’s going to be 35 or 40 (degrees) for a week, we probably would turn off the ice tree because that water would melt the ice.
The whole secret is you got to run it fast enough that the water won’t freeze in the pipe, but slow enough that when it leaves the pipe, there’s just enough that the water keeps freezing.
CN: Is there just one source of water? I feel like some years there was a mister.
JD: We usually have two or three ministers at the bottom that make the base bigger. We have a sprayer up on top, which is four nozzles. A pipe comes up and splits into four and those four nozzles point down towards the ground and they mist from the top to make the top of the tree. At the bottom of the tree, we have some external hoses that are spraying the base until they get covered.
CN: It sounds like a big part of tree maintenance is keeping track of the weather.
JD: That’s a big, big part of it. If we had one warm day we probably wouldn’t turn it off. We’re gonna have some 30-degree weather coming, but cold at night ... we probably won’t shut it off during that. We know we’ll have to play it day-by-day but when we do shut it off, it’s probably the end for us this season. Probably the pipe will freeze. We might try to turn it back on, but if the pipe is frozen in the middle, you’re kind of done at that point.
CN: There are lights inside the tree. Is it the first time, or have they been in there in previous years?
JD: They’ve been in there in previous years but our design is getting better every year. This year, with our different cable system to hold up the tree, we had the ability to put the lights out a little farther than we had in the past and that certainly is working out well for us.
CN: Who is doing the design? Is this you or is it a group project?
JD: I told my water department, “I want a nice tree, and make it happen.‘ I’m letting them do whatever they want. It’s their project.
CN: So, if it’s a tree, does that make you an ice gardener.
JD: Maybe an ice forester?
CN: Is it more or less work than a real garden?
JD: It’s less work than a real garden but it is work. It does give the community something to look at. I always see people.
CN: Do you think people could make one at home if they wanted to?
JD: Yes, they could. And being the utility director that likes people to use water, I would encourage that! Winter is always low water usage, so if a person wants to spend the money to do that, that would be wonderful.
And I’m joking — but a person obviously can do it at home, they just need to keep the water running. There’s a person down in Indiana that does it every year. They do just a monstrous one.
CN: You would, I have to assume, have to be pretty careful about the positioning of it. I imagine it weighs a lot.
JD: The tree is 40 feet tall and probably averages about 25 feet wide in diameter; a little smaller on top and a little bigger on the bottom (Dietlin followed up with an email). When I calculate, it would be approximately 1,225,754.3 pounds or 613 tons.
CN: Is there a chemical reason for the blue color of the ice?
JD: We have added nothing to it, it’s just our water.
CN: I was wondering if you could speak a little bit about the direction of the wind and how that plays a role in what the tree looks like.
JD: When we were by the skate park the wind was such that it would blow the mist onto the road and then on the sidewalk, which made it not an ideal location. That’s one of the reasons we moved the ice tree. We wanted someplace people could park and didn’t have to cross the road. (With the library location), the wind usually comes out of the west going towards the east and it kind of blows everything towards the empty fields, rather than towards the road.
CN: Are there alternative locations you’ve considered?
JD: The hard part of finding another location is we need a place that there’s a lot of traffic. You want people to see it. We did have some locations, but there was no water available, or there was no electricity available.
CN: Do you think the current location is probably going to be it for the next few years?
JD: If we can come up with a better one we could possibly move it. There’s some site work we’re going to have to do. The building right next to the ice tree is my lift station (and there are some drainage issues) but once we have that done I would assume that would be our ice tree location for the foreseeable future.
CN: Is there anything else you want to add?
JD: We are going to get directional signs made pointing to the ice tree.
Obviously in the spring, the ice melts and it goes back down into the ground. It recharges the aquifer. The water is not being wasted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.