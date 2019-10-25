CADILLAC — Domestic violence cases are among the most difficult to prosecute because of the emotions involved, according to Wexford County Assistant Prosecutor Corey Wiggins.
Wiggins was one of the people who spoke during a candlelight vigil hosted by Oasis Family Resource Center at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion Thursday evening. The vigil recognized victims and survivors of domestic violence. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The community is critical in the effort to overcome domestic violence, said Wiggins, who spoke about the process of both prosecuting and rehabilitating abusers and options and support available to victims. But he acknowledged that the judicial system can only do so much.
“It’s those of us as a community that can stop this. Those of us as a community that can say, ‘We’ve had enough,’‘ Wiggins said. “You don’t have to live this way. Let me help you. And together, we’ll get through it.‘
Oasis, which also services “secondary victims,‘ people like children and family members of primary domestic violence victims, also invited Matt Chitwood to speak.
Chitwood, now a supervisor of probation agents in Newaygo, Oceana and Mason counties, was a secondary victim. During Chitwood’s childhood, his family spent years hiding from his mother’s violent husband. Their experiences helped Chitwood and his sister pick careers; Chitwood considers rehabilitation of abusers to be a key part of his work for the Michigan Department of Corrections and his sister works in social services.
“But without those experiences as a kid, we probably would not have ended up where we are today,‘ said Chitwood, who lives in Cadillac. “It took a long time, a lot of counseling, a lot of support from the local community in order to get us to the point we are today.‘
Like Wiggins, Chitwood encourages victims to come forward to get help, even if it takes some time.
“I’m telling you from personal experience, too, that it’s not just one time, it can take many times to help somebody get out of those situations,‘ Chitwood said. “But please reach out if you need help.‘
Oasis can be reached at (231) 775-7233.
