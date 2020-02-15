CADILLAC — It's a Census year, and you can expect to be urged multiple times throughout the year to complete the Census survey.
The Census helps the government know who lives where and in turn determines how much representation your community gets in the legislature as well as how much federal funding your community gets.
But "The Census" isn't the only survey you might receive from the Census Bureau this year. The bureau has already started mailing out requests for residents to complete the American Community Survey (ACS). Those surveys have started arriving in Cadillac.
The Census Bureau is in charge of both the Census (which is done every 10 years) and the ACS (which is done every year).
But the two surveys collect different kinds of information.
The Census counts our numbers. The ACS is a little more personal.
"The ACS shows how people live--our education, housing, jobs and more," explained Census Bureau spokesperson Charmine Yates.
Your odds of getting an ACS survey this year are pretty low—the Census Bureau contacts over 3.5 million households annually, while there are 128.5 households in the United States, according to the most recent data.
Still, if you get a copy of the ACS this year, you should fill it out.
"Your response to both is important and required by law," Yates said.
ACS results "may be used to decide where new schools, hospitals, and emergency services are needed," Yates noted.
The ACS is more detailed than the Census (it was created after the 2000 Census) and includes questions about "population and housing characteristics."
What does that mean for you, if you're asked to complete the ACS?
You may want to get copies of your utility, heating, insurance and mortgage or rent bills, if you don't readily know how much you spend every year or month on your housing and related expenses (the ACS doesn't ask for copies of your bills).
