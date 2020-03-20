CADILLAC — Officials from both Munson Healthcare and District Health Department No. 10 want people to know one thing — if a positive case occurs in the area the public will be told immediately.
That was the message both Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications at Munson Healthcare, and Jeannine Taylor, DHD No. 10 public information officer, were saying as rumors of positive cases being spread throughout the community.
"There is lots of confusion on this. I can say as of right now (Thursday afternoon) there are no confirmed cases at Cadillac Hospital," Michalek said. "We have been preparing for this during the last month. All (Munson Healthcare) entities are ready to release a press release in conjunction with the health department if there is a positive case."
Michalek said Munson Healthcare is working with District Health Department No. 10 to send in tests that are going to the state lab. Once the tests are completed, the state lab notifies the health department of the results, she said.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the health department was reporting no positive COVID-19 cases within the 10 county region that includes Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties. There also were 14 negative test results and 113 pending tests.
Taylor reiterated they have not been notified by the state of there being positive cases within the health department's jurisdiction. She also said for the 113 cases that are pending the timeframe to get the results back is between 48-72 hours and there is a backlog.
As of Thursday afternoon, Taylor said tests are now being broken into categories based on the risk of the patient. Previously, all tests were sent to the state lab but now only those tests for high-risk patients are being sent, according to Taylor. All other tests will be sent to hospitals or private labs.
"That is why we are seeing a backlog and not getting the results out as quick as they will be moving forward," Taylor said.
Like Michalek, Taylor said the minute the health department gets results back of any positive COVID-19 cases the public will be notified immediately. She also said the public needs to be ready for the possibility of positive cases locally. With 118 pending cases, Taylor said she wouldn't be surprised if there positive cases in the area, but right now there isn't any and she doesn't know if there will be any.
"We don't' have the results back. We don't want anyone to panic. We ask for patience as we (the health department) and medical professionals are processing this information," Taylor said. "We will get it to you as soon as we get the results."
Michalek said until Munson Healthcare or the health department release information about a positive case of COVID-19 in the area, all the rumors that are circulating are just that rumors. As for rumor Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is open and admitting anyone healthy, Michalek said that is not the case.
All Munson facilities including in Cadillac have restrictions in place including visitor restrictions. Before anyone enters the facility, visitor or employee, they are screened.
Effective March 16, 2020, all visitors will be prohibited from entering Munson Healthcare hospitals and facilities, with the following exceptions:
• Two visitors may accompany a pediatric patient.
• Visitors, including children who are 21 years of age or under, who are visiting patients that are at the end of their life.
• One visitor may accompany a surgical patient. If the surgical patient is admitted to the hospital post-surgery, the visitor must leave the hospital at that point.
• Visitors necessary for the provision of medical care for a patient (i.e. visitors who need to understand medical instructions for patients).
• Visitors who support activities of daily living for a patient.
• Visitors who must exercise the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.
• Parents, foster parents or guardians of patients who are 21 years of age or under.
• Visitors to a patient who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.
• Those who are visiting under emergency or end-of-life circumstances.
• Visitors performing official governmental functions.
Any visitor who meets the exception criteria must also meet health screening criteria. Visitors need to be prepared to answer questions about their current health, travel history, and contact with people exhibiting signs of COVID-19.
"What we want the public to understand is we will only 'flatten the curve' if people practice social distancing and isolation. That is really hard, but that is the only way we will have an impact on how many cases we will have in Northern Michigan," Michalek said. "We are right on track to have a spike just like other parts of the country. If people don't take this seriously we will see a spike. We need the public's help in stopping the spread."
Thursday afternoon the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported additional test results from commercial and clinical labs when the number of positive cases was released.
The count of COVID-19 cases reported by the MDHHS Thursday included results from commercial and clinical labs who recently began providing COVID-19 testing. These results increased the state’s positive case count to a total of 334.
“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.‘
MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories.
