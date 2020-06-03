CADILLAC — If you've been driving less because you're not going to work every day, then the risk that you'll get into an accident has been pretty low.
That means you've overpaid for your car insurance.
Now Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) are ordering auto insurers to pay you back some of the money you paid in premiums.
On Monday, the governor announced that DIFS Director Anita Fox ordered "all auto insurers in Michigan to issue refunds or premium waivers to consumers as a result of insurance companies’ reduced risk due to extreme reductions in driving during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release.
“Michiganders have been staying safe and staying home and they should see the benefit in reduced auto insurance rates during the COVID-19 pandemic,‘ said Gov. Whitmer. “Every family is feeling added financial pressure due to this virus, and this order will provide some much-needed relief to drivers.‘
Insurance companies have until June 10 to tell the state about their plans, including the refund or premium waiver amount, information on how that amount was determined, and how consumers will receive payments. Additionally, the companies have to tell the state about their plans to communicate the information to customers.
Though Gov. Whitmer has lifted the "Stay Home" executive order, with much of it effective immediately and the rest effective next week, the latest executive order says if you can work from home, you must.
That means many Michiganders will be driving less for the foreseeable future.
In Wexford County, the mean commute time to work is 21.2 minutes; in Missaukee County, it's 20.6 minutes; in Osceola County, it's 24.9 minutes and in Lake County it's 28.6 minutes. The data, from the U.S. Census Bureau based on 2014-2018, also shows the average commute time in Michigan as 24.5 minutes compared to the national average, which is 26.6 minutes.
Companies will have to communicate options to customers for reducing insurance costs for ongoing or long-term telecommuting.
“This order will ensure all insurers are issuing appropriate refunds or premium waivers to their customers,‘ Fox said. “Consumers may realize additional savings by modifying their policies to reflect their current driving habits. Drivers should contact their agent to discuss garaging a car or making other changes to save on their premiums.‘
