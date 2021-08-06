FALMOUTH — Each year, young exhibitors ranging from 3 to 18-years-old come out to the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show to showcase their various animal projects. For some, this experience is still fairly new. For others, participating in the show has been something their families have done for generations.
However, regardless of their experience level, many of these young men and women enjoy raising their animals year after year and find the experience rewarding.
“Raising them (the animals) is my favorite part about it,” junior exhibitor Urijah Ebels said. “Watching them go from these little small things I pick up to these 100-pound giants that I can barely make move.”
Going into his fourth year at the show, Ebels said his experience raising pigs began at the age of seven. His father, who showed animals when he was young, encouraged Ebels to start raising pigs alongside his siblings. As he got into it, Ebels said he learned building trust with his pigs was one of the most important things.
See Youth Show on 2-A
“I feel like trust is a big thing when it comes to the youth show,” Ebels said. “You gotta really go out and scratch them a ton and just hang up with them just to build up trust. No matter what animal you’re showing, it requires trust. The animal needs to know you’re not a threat.”
One major challenge Ebels said with raising pigs is keeping them healthy. Whether it’s the food or water, Ebels said he has to keep an eye on everything to ensure his pigs don’t get sick.
Ebels credited much of what he has learned about raising pigs to his father. Though he won’t be able to participant in the youth show forever, Ebels said he will value the lessons he has learned long after his time at the show ends.
“My dad is a real animal guy,” Ebels said. “He taught me how to do all this. . . and I am just enterally grateful for that.”
Older exhibitors like 17-year-old Caleb Doe reiterated Ebels’ statements, adding how much responsibility he and the other exhibitors have when it comes to raising their animals.
“It really does teach you a lot more than just teaching an animal how to behave,” Doe said. “There’s a lot of other things that go into it. It teaches responsibility for the kids so they know they got to do their chores and they got stuff to do. It really helps guide them in the right place I think.”
Growing up around animals, Doe said he has always been involved with the show, going back to participating in tiny tots when he was around four years old. Since then, Doe said he has shown goats, dogs, chickens, rabbits, and hogs.
For each show, Doe said he has to put a lot of work into caring for each animal, with some of his responsibilities varying depending on which animal he’s caring for. For some animals like horses, Doe said he may spend several hours cleaning and training the animal. Other animals like his goats and dogs, Doe said may spend around 30 minutes with each of them per day.
Presentation is also key with Doe saying not only does he need to groom and clean the animal, but he needs to ensure he is looking good as well.
“It teaches them a lot of responsibility because they have to prepare so much before the show,” Doe’s mother, January Rockey, said. “They get their animals in the spring, so all summer they have to work with them, feed them, water, care, groom. It’s been a great experience for all of them.”
With his mother’s years of experience as an exhibitor herself, Doe said she has taught him a lot about caring for his animals and was thankful for her help.
“She does a lot,” Doe said. “It wouldn’t be possible without her. When I’m not home. . . she’s always around to help with animals.”
Outside of caring for the animals, Doe said one of the biggest positives of the show was how it sets the children up for their future. Many of the animals at the youth show are sold, and Doe said the money he and the other children make helps them with college, along with teaching them more life lessons.
“The biggest positive is not only are they showing animals. . . a lot of these animals are being sold in auction,” Doe said. “So it could teach a kid how to finance their money, and it helps them build it up and helps them get college tuition money saved up. Not only does it teach them a bunch of stuff, it sets them up for later in the future too.”
With his last show coming up next year, Doe said he has not only enjoyed showing his animals but seeing others get the opportunity to do the same.
“My favorite part about the whole experience is just being out here and being able to show the animals with other people,” Doe said. “It’s really awesome just to see what everybody else has to offer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.