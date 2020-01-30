Young muggles boogie

CADILLAC — Harry Potter magic is coming to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library Friday evening.
The library is hosting a “Yule Ball‘ from 7-9 p.m. for teens in seventh through 12th grades.
“The love for Harry Potter wipes out age difference,‘ said Emily Thompson, who handles programming for teens at the library.
The Yule Ball was featured in the fourth Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,‘ which saw Harry Potter compete in the Triwizard Tournament.
Local kids will get the chance this summer to compete in a muggle (non-magical) version of the Triwizard Tournament. Thompson said she felt she also had to stage a Yule Ball, which was a wintertime activity in the book and a source of teen wizarding angst.
But Thompson has a plan to reduce muggle teen angst, particularly for those who’ve been cursed with two left feet.
“It’s like, this much, of the event,‘ Thompson said, pinching her fingers together to indicate a small amount; in other words, even though it’s called a “ball,‘ the dancing is entirely optional.
Teens that do want to boogie will hang out in the Quiet Room, which is set to be transformed into the Great Hall at Hogwarts, complete with floating candles (it’s magic).
For teens that would rather not dance, Thompson has plenty of other Yule Ball activities planned.
There will also be crafts, trivia, a “transfiguration‘ challenge and snacks such as butterbeer (Thompson says Pinterest has been useful in her planning).
Teens will even pick out a wand — or is it the wand that picks the wizard?
Even the outfits can be low-key. No ballgown? Also no problem — Thompson has a volunteer who will quickly fashion a Potter-esque robe out of fabric and ribbon upon arrival, meaning teens can show up in jeans and they’ll still look magical.
The Hogwarts fun will also continue the next day. Many of the activities will run again between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, the “Day at Hogwarts,‘ for kids ages 10 and up. Both events are free, though the library is asking teens who want to attend the Yule Ball to register beforehand so there’ll be enough supplies for everyone. To register, simply call the library at (231) 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org.
