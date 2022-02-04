CADILLAC — As young women reach the end of their high school years, they often aren’t aware of the sheer number of career options waiting for them after graduation. Educating students on non-traditional fields for women is the mission of the annual Careers for Women Conference.
The event has been put on by the Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Center (CTC) for more than 10 years and typically draws in about 150 students from local school districts. CTC Grants and Special Projects Coordinator Jennifer Gaffke said they select several professional women to speak at the conference each year to share what they do and how they chose their line of work.
“The presenters that we have are excited and maybe a little nervous to present, but they all feel honored to be able to talk about their career, because, I mean, it’s near and dear to their heart, and they want to encourage other young women to go into that field,” she said.
Some of the professions highlighted at the 2022 conference were in construction, engineering, criminal justice and general management.
“We have somebody from the Great Lakes Maritime Academy,” Gaffke said. “I mean, that’s a great opportunity for women, and they probably don’t even know about it, so it is a large range of careers.”
A CTC alumna herself, Culver’s General Manager Chantal Fitzgerald jumped at the chance to inspire young women the way she was inspired as a teen in the program.
“I look back to when I was one of these girls, and some of the things that I was able to attend, events like this, when I was in CTC, I think were extremely helpful to kind of just give you ideas on what really is out there,” she said.
Many of Fitzgerald’s employees who are still in high school have no idea what they want to do post graduation, which is why she feels encouraging girls to dig into their options is so crucial. Fitzgerald herself was unsure of the path she would follow after high school, but she said the programs offered at the CTC gave her the push she needed.
“I did hospitality, retail and entrepreneurship for two years, and then I graduated in 2006,” she said. “That’s when I got my job at Culver’s, and in 2017, I was inducted in the Hall of Fame at CTC for my success in the field that I went to.”
Being able to learn base level skills at such a young age was beneficial for Fitzgerald, and she said it’s really helpful information to pass along to the students who were in attendance.
Proving to the working women of the future that they can achieve anything they want was Erin Lavender’s goal in speaking at the conference. She is the current director of engineering at B and P Manufacturing.
Because the job opportunities were plentiful, entering the field as a woman wasn’t a struggle, but Lavender said there were many times where she felt she had to convince hiring managers that she’s capable of handling the position. With that experience in mind, she’s strengthening girls to pursue a similar direction and overcome stereotypes.
“We can fit in a man’s world. We can work our way up and do anything that we want to do,” she said. “Even if it seems hard, or it seems like maybe you’re the minority, If you keep pushing, you’ll get there.”
Initially, Lavender was interested in becoming an architect because of her love for drawing and precision, but an epiphany in the 10th grade turned her aspirations toward engineering.
“I realized that everything needed to be designed, and I never really thought about that before, so why not enter engineering and have this whole huge world of things that you can get your hands into as an engineer,” she said. “Engineers touch everything from the coffee cup that you drink out of in the morning to the car that you drove to work.”
Growing up in a smaller community can restrict your knowledge of what lies beyond, Lavender said, and she would never have known to look for the career she has now if someone else didn’t expose her to it.
Before attending the conference, Pine River High School student Emily Lockhart wasn’t aware of all the career options she has available to her.
“My teacher told about all the different jobs that are going to be here, and I don’t really know what I’m going to do yet,” she said. “So I wanted to hear about the other jobs and try to learn a little bit more about them.”
One of Lockhart’s favorite speakers of the day was Michigan State Police Trooper Andrea Tillman, who shared the ups and downs of what her career entails.
Many of the careers featured at the conference have related programs at the CTC, and Gaffke said her hope is that some students will make the choice to join up and learn more.
“So they’re interested in television production, we have a digital media production program, the state police, we have a public safety program,” she said. “So if they’re interested, then we can tie them into a program at the Career Tech Center and give them even more exposure.”
A full list of programs and other career opportunities can be found on the CTC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.