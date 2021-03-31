CADILLAC — Younger people account for more than half of the local COVID-19 cases in three local counties this month.
In all three Cadillac News counties served by District Health Department No. 10, more than half of the cases in March were people who were age 49 or younger.
People who got COVID-19 in March of 2021 are younger than those who were getting COVID-19 in December 2020, the last surge just before vaccination began among health care workers and the very oldest residents.
In Wexford County in December, 49.9% of the county's new cases were people 49 and younger; in March of 2021, so far, it's been 65.03%. Lake County increased from 46.5% to 61.67% and Missaukee County increased from 43.5% to 56.32%.
In some ways, that makes sense, as older people were vaccinated first because they are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
But in other ways, the numbers paint a picture of people who have grown tired of COVID-19 restrictions.
The area appears to be entering into a surge, as hospitals near capacity (according to District Health Department No. 10's medical director).
Cadillac had 30 inpatients, 14 of which have COVID-19 as of March 30, Munson Healthcare said.
Tuesday saw dozens of new cases in local counties and one death.
Lake County lost their 11th person to COVID-19, health department data shows. The county had three new cases on Tuesday for a pandemic total of 404.
Osceola County added seven cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,115, state data shows. The county may have added a new COVID-19 death, state data suggests, though that had not been confirmed by Central Michigan District Health Department as of Tuesday evening.
Missaukee County added nine cases and reached a pandemic total of 914.
Wexford County added 15 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,851.
Statewide cases reached 665,948 and deaths reached 16,082.
