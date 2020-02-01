CADILLAC — Imagine an armored truck carrying $1.5 trillion was coming to Michigan.
When it arrived that truck was going to give Michigan its share of that money to be used for various programs to benefit the people of the state. The amount received, however, is not based on the geographic size of the state, its urban centers or some other factor. It is based on the results of the U.S. Census.
In March, the 2020 Census will begin in earnest across the country and it will be vitally important everyone fills it out to ensure the state gets its fair share of that money. It will be especially important to public schools in the state that everyone fills out the census this year, according to Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate Schools District Superintendent Dave Cox.
Just looking at education, Cox said the census can affect funding for special education, free and reduce lunch prices, and class size. As a result of the census and its importance to schools, Cox said he reached out to U.S. Census Bureau Chicago Region Partnership Specialist Stefan Hubble to come and talk to the local superintendents at a recent meeting.
"What can schools do? We can help with the reach of the message. We can help get the message out to kids and parents," Cox said.
He also said the first phase of the census will be online, but anyone who lives outside of say Cadillac there is not a lot of broadband capabilities. As a result, there is potential that local districts including the ISD could open up buildings to allow people to use the internet to fill out the census. He also said it's possible for the districts and/or the ISD to open the doors to allow census workers to be trained in a classroom or provide the workers.
"They need 300 census workers for Wexford County when they start going door to door. You only need to be 18 and we have a captive group of students and/or teachers who could be looking for summer jobs," he said. I think schools need to play a bigger role and they will benefit from it."
A LITTLE CENSUS HISTORY
As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, each decade a census is held to count the United States’ population. The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.
The census in 2020 will require counting an increasingly diverse and growing population of around 330 million people in more than 140 million housing units. To get an accurate count, the Census Bureau must build an accurate address list of every housing unit, maximize self-response to the census, and efficiently follow up with those who do not respond.
WHY IS THE 2020 CENSUS STARTING IN ALASKA?
With its sparse population and subzero temperature, rural Alaska can be hard to reach, and some of its villages are accessible only when the ground is frozen. So, the Census Bureau starts the head count in The Last Frontier state by going door-to-door in January — more than two months before the rest of the nation — so it can make sure it reaches villages before the spring thaw, when residents head out to fish and hunt. It officially started on Jan. 21. The state's heritage is traditionally on display during these first counts. In 2000, then-U.S. Census Bureau Director Kenneth Prewitt arrived for the first count in the village of Unalakleet as a passenger in a dog sled. “Our census takers will be using small planes, as I will be in a couple of days, or snowmobiles, which I'm uncertain of. But maybe that's what I'm gonna do as well,‘ Dillingham told state and Alaska Native leaders during an appearance Friday at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage. This year, Alaska Native dancers from Toksook Bay will perform for Dillingham.
WHEN DOES IT START ELSEWHERE?
Residents in the rest of the U.S., as well as the rest of Alaska, can start responding online and by telephone in mid-March. The Census Bureau plans to send out a first round of notices explaining how to participate during the second week of March. It will send up to four more rounds of mailings, including a paper questionnaire, in March and April to households that haven't responded.
WILL SOMEONE BE KNOCKING AT MY DOOR?
Only if you fail to reply online, by mail or by telephone. This is the first census in which the Census Bureau is encouraging most people to answer the questions via the internet. Around three-quarters of households will initially get invitations to respond to the questionnaire online. However, the Census Bureau realizes some communities don't have easy access to the internet, and about a quarter of households will initially receive paper questionnaires that can be mailed back. By May, the Census Bureau will be sending out workers to knock on the doors of households it hasn't heard back from.
WHO GETS COUNTED?
Everyone residing in the United States and the five U.S. territories, including non-citizens and immigrants living in the country illegally. Also included are military personnel temporarily deployed overseas, who are counted at their home addresses in the U.S. “Our goal is count everyone once, only once and to count them in the right place,‘ Dillingham said.
WHY SHOULD I CARE ABOUT THE CENSUS?
Because it is used to determine who your representative in Congress is, where new businesses can build, how crowded your local schools will get over the next decade, and whether highways in your community get money for repairs. The results of the 2020 census help determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending, as well as how many congressional seats each state gets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
