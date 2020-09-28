Youth Advisory Committee donates 1,000 mask to CAPS

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee recently donated 1,000 masks to Cadillac High School.
The masks will be distributed to ninth graders, Cadillac Innovation High School, cafeteria employees, and the rest will be used for students in sports.
The Youth Advisory Committee had funds left in their budget and voted to purchase masks for their school.
The masks meet CDC recommendations for cloth face masks, have the Cadillac Viking on one side, and the Youth Advisory Community logo on the other.
Appropriate and consistent use of masks is most important when students, teachers, and staff are indoors and when social distancing of at least 6 feet is difficult to implement or maintain, according to a Youth Advisory Committee press release.
