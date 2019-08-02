CADILLAC — A hundred bucks, a pair of hands and a willing spirit sent more than a dozen Cadillac kids to Detroit on Sunday.
Members of "Youth of His Message," a Seventh-day Adventist youth group from Cadillac, joined a 100-person strong effort in Detroit to tackle home improvement projects.
But beyond hammers and nails and lawn debris, the volunteers had spiritual goals.
"We can't show God's love through words," explained Samuel Girven, 12, a student at Northview Adventist School in Cadillac. "We have to show it through our actions."
"I'm really passionate about intergenerational ministry," said Chad Bernard, the youth director of the Michigan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
Fundraising or donating $100 earned participants their volunteer slot.
Adults with handyman skills were matched with a group of kids. For Samuel's project, another generation was looped-in: they helped an elderly woman whose garage had collapsed during a storm.
“That garage was gone in five or six hours,‘ Bernard said of the team Samuel served with. “They just attacked it.‘
The "$100 Challenge" is an example of Fieldwork, a term the youth department of the Seventh-day Adventist Church uses to describe helping people in the community and showing the the love of God, according to Bernard.
The $100 Challenge that happened Sunday in Detroit was the first of its kind, with volunteers coming from around the state.
But it might not be the last.
"This is an idea or a philosophy that can happen anywhere," Bernard said. “I would absolutely love to partner with people in any community to do this."
And after Sunday's event, some volunteers were eager to do it again, with some telling Bernard to put them "on the list."
Samuel said he doesn't know when he'll volunteer again next, but typically volunteers a few times a year when the opportunity arises.
"I feel good that we were able to help," he said. "We are all blessed to have people to help us."
