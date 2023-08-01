Tuesday, August 1, 2023
• 9 a.m. — Swine Judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• 4:30 p.m. — Pie Baking Contest
• 5:30 p.m. — Pet Parade
• 6:30 p.m. — Flag football
• 7 p.m. — More Family Fun Events
• 7 p.m. — All Market Record Books due in office
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
• 9 a.m. — Rabbit and Cavy Judging
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• Noon — Sheep Judging
• 3:30 p.m. — Market Cattle, Feeder Calf Judging
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-lactating Dairy early entry
• 8 p.m. — Indoor Auction bidding Closes
Thursday, August 3, 2023
• 7 to 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Cattle Entry
• 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Judging (Dairy cows to be off grounds (except Grand and Reserve) prior to 3:30 p.m.
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• 12:30 p.m. — Small Animal Sweepstakes
• 2:30 p.m. — Large Animal Sweepstakes
• 3 p.m. — Chicken Barbecue
• 5:30 p.m. — Market Livestock Sale
• 8 p.m. — Release all take home animals
Friday, August 4, 2023
• 5:45 a.m. — Cattle Loadout
• 6 a.m. — Market Livestock released
• 8 a.m. — releasing Poultry and Rabbits (must be picked up by 8:30 a.m.)
• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. — Indoor exhibits released, vet science posters, record books released. Must sign out with your superintendent
• 8:45 a.m. — Cleanup. All exhibitors (includes horse and indoor) report to your superintendents for cleanup assignments.
