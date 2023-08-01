Tuesday, August 1, 2023

• 9 a.m. — Swine Judging

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym

• 4:30 p.m. — Pie Baking Contest

• 5:30 p.m. — Pet Parade

• 6:30 p.m. — Flag football

• 7 p.m. — More Family Fun Events

• 7 p.m. — All Market Record Books due in office

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

• 9 a.m. — Rabbit and Cavy Judging

• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym

• Noon — Sheep Judging

• 3:30 p.m. — Market Cattle, Feeder Calf Judging

• 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-lactating Dairy early entry

• 8 p.m. — Indoor Auction bidding Closes

Thursday, August 3, 2023

• 7 to 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Cattle Entry

• 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Judging (Dairy cows to be off grounds (except Grand and Reserve) prior to 3:30 p.m.

• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym

• 12:30 p.m. — Small Animal Sweepstakes

• 2:30 p.m. — Large Animal Sweepstakes

• 3 p.m. — Chicken Barbecue

• 5:30 p.m. — Market Livestock Sale

• 8 p.m. — Release all take home animals

Friday, August 4, 2023

• 5:45 a.m. — Cattle Loadout

• 6 a.m. — Market Livestock released

• 8 a.m. — releasing Poultry and Rabbits (must be picked up by 8:30 a.m.)

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. — Indoor exhibits released, vet science posters, record books released. Must sign out with your superintendent

• 8:45 a.m. — Cleanup. All exhibitors (includes horse and indoor) report to your superintendents for cleanup assignments.

"

"