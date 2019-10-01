HOXEYVILLE — Fingers are crossed that a youth snowmobile race will be held this year after it was canceled the past two winters.
On Saturday, Jan. 18 the Coyote Crossing Resort will host the 7th annual Coyote Cup Youth Snowmobile Race, which will include a SnoCross-style course and for snowmobiles under 120cc. The event is for youth riders and three categories: stock, modified and super modified. The annual event is for racers 12 and under.
Last year, the event was canceled due to lack of snow but also icy conditions while the event was canceled in 2018 due to lack of snow. Organizers are hopeful the race will make a return in 2020.
The main purpose of the race, which is put on by the Cadillac Winter Warriors and the resort, is to expose the younger generation to the fun of snowmobiling.
Registration for the event is from 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the resort, 8593 S. 13 Road, and practice heats are scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon. Racing is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18. If needed, a make up date for the event is Feb. 1.
The entry fee for the event is $20 per child and they also must provide proof of medical insurance.
For more information contact Paula Lutz at (231) 389-2663 or email Lutz at lutzandlazarranch@yahoo.com.
