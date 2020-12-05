Zackary Szakacs dies of COVID complications

EVART — Eric Schmidt remembers one of the last text messages he received from Zackary Szakacs.
A fellow Moose member had died of COVID-19.
"The last thing Zack wrote me was, 'Brother, make sure you wear a mask,'" Schmidt, a former mayor of Evart, told the Cadillac News.
Szakacs, 62, himself died of COVID-19 complications on Nov. 25 at Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to his obituary.
"Please honor Zack and his legacy, by being safe, and taking the virus seriously," the obituary, published by Corey Funeral Home, urges. A memorial service will have to wait until after COVID-19 restrictions lift.
Szakacs was a former police chief and city manager in Evart. His leadership continues to be felt in the city administration and law enforcement division.
Sarah Dvoracek, current city manager of Evart, was previously assistant city manager to Szakacs.
"I had the privilege and opportunity to work with Zack for six years. Zack was a natural-born leader. He dedicated his time to mentor me; he included me in all aspects of city administration," Dvoracek wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. "Many times, he pushed me out of my comfort zone because he knew that was the only way I was going to grow professionally."
Dvoracek said Szakacs would give his own training budget so Dvoracek could pursue additional training opportunities.
"He had the philosophy that the more educated our staff was the better our team would be," Dvoracek said. "He always told me not to be afraid to hire anyone smarter than me."
Casey Keysor, who is another former mayor of Evart, indicated the Szakacs took his professional legacy seriously.
"Zack always believed in contingency planning. He always wants to give all the tools he could to anyone that he hired, in any position, to be able to move up through the ranks," Keysor said, noting that current police chief John Beam had been an Evart city police officer and then a sergeant before becoming police chief.
Szakacs himself kept climbing the professional ranks.
He served in the Marines, then became a sheriff in Wyoming before becoming a police officer in DeWitt, near Lansing. He moved to Evart and became police chief and later also worked as city manager.
It was a somewhat unusual career path.
"It does not happen very often," Keysor said. "It only happens when you have a situation where you really trust the individual."
Szakacs was known for saying "readers are leaders," and Schmidt noted that Szakacs always thoroughly researched topics before city council meetings.
"If any guy was thorough in life, it was him," Schmidt said.
And then there was the other side of Szakacs.
"On the golf course, you know, he was kind of a wild, crazy guy. He loved to laugh," Schmidt said.
Keysor, Szakac's golf partner, agreed, recalling lighthearted pranks and a pink bandana Szakacs wore.
"We may not have been the best team out there but we always made sure that we had fun," Keysor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.