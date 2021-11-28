AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190

Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182

Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279

N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283

Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292

Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230

Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226

Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250

Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196

L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273

Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253

Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302

New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276

Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254

Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263

San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248

Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10

Miami 33, Carolina 10

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14

New England 36, Tennessee 13

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31

Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.