AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14
Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10
Miami 33, Carolina 10
N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7
N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14
New England 36, Tennessee 13
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31
Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28
San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
