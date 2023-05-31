BRETHREN – The Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team took the first step forward in the postseason with a workmanlike 8-1 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday at Brethren under hot, dry conditions.
The Comets (15-3) faced Shelby on Thursday, June 1, in the Division 4 district finals at Brethren. Shelby defeated Buckley 4-2 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The winner between NMC and Shelby advanced to the D4 regional semifinals set for Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. against either North Muskegon or Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
In the match with Crossroads, it was junior Jada VanNoord turning up the volume on the intensity meter now with the playoffs here. She scored twice and notched three assists. Senior midfielder Paige Ebels tallied a goal and an assist to help the cause also.
The Cooch broke loose a few times as well as speedy senior wing Aria “Cooch” Cucinella tallied twice with an assist. Eighth-grader Makayla VanPolen recorded a goal and an assist. Eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher and junior Kylee Winkle each put a wrinkle in the back of the Crossroads net as well.
Eighth-grader Harper Tossey was in the nets and took care of business, as usual, with help out front from seniors Alaina Rozeveld and Mabel Young along with Myra Yount, Makayla VanPolen, and Maria DeRuiter, among others.
“The dry, hard field and the heat definitely affected the rhythm of our offense tonight but we were able to overcome and still score some great goals,” said NMC coach Jen VanNoord.
NMC is seeking its third straight district title.
