NMC ball boy enjoys being close to the action

McBAIN – It was quite cool and breezy on late Monday afternoon as the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team played host to league foe Roscommon. That meant it was less-than-ideal conditions for 8-year-old ball boy Dax VanNoord, the son of Comet coach Jen VanNoord and the proud little brother of NMC’s prolific goal-scorer Jada VanNoord.
But Dax, a second-grader at NMC this school hear, didn’t mind; in fact, he was enjoying himself as he ran up and down the sidelines wearing his wool hat as he went about the task of assuring the girls who were playing had a ball quickly ready for a throw-in.
Dax’s love of soccer comes naturally since his mom Jen was a high school and college standout in the sport and Jada is already NMC’s all-time leading scorer as a junior.
“I just like getting to see the action up close,” he said with a smile when asked what he likes the most about being the ball boy.
“It’s fun.”
