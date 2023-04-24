NMC ball boy enjoys being close to the action

NMC's 8-year-old ball boy Dax VanNoord didn't mind braving the cool elements on Monday during the Comets' winning home match with Roscommon. Dax, a second-grader at NMC, is the son of Comet coach Jen VanNoord and little brother of prolific scorer Jada VanNoord. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

McBAIN – It was quite cool and breezy on late Monday afternoon as the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team played host to league foe Roscommon. That meant it was less-than-ideal conditions for 8-year-old ball boy Dax VanNoord, the son of Comet coach Jen VanNoord and the proud little brother of NMC’s prolific goal-scorer Jada VanNoord.

But Dax, a second-grader at NMC this school hear, didn’t mind; in fact, he was enjoying himself as he ran up and down the sidelines wearing his wool hat as he went about the task of assuring the girls who were playing had a ball quickly ready for a throw-in.

Dax’s love of soccer comes naturally since his mom Jen was a high school and college standout in the sport and Jada is already NMC’s all-time leading scorer as a junior.

“I just like getting to see the action up close,” he said with a smile when asked what he likes the most about being the ball boy.

“It’s fun.”

