BEAL CITY – The Northern Michigan Christian track team competed in a Highland Conference double-dual meet at Beal City on Tuesday, May 9. The host Aggies swept both dual meets.
The NMC boys did not have the depth to compete in team scoring but the Comet athletes who participated did well. The Comets dropped a 91-55 decision to Roscommon and an 88-43 decision to Beal City.
It was a banner day for senior sky-traveler Isaac Bowden, who hit a new personal record in the pole vault of 13 feet, 8 inches while winning that event at Beal City. Ike, who recently signed his letter-of-intent to compete in the pole vault at Cornerstone University, had previously surpassed 13 feet, 6 inches. Ike finished as runner-up in the pole vault in the D4 state meet last June.
Ike also displayed his versatility, earning team points for NMC in the grueling 300-meter hurdles with his third-place time of 45.97 seconds, also a personal record.
Ike also teamed with fellow seniors Collin DeKam, Tucker Tossey and Nate Eisenga to take first in both the 800-meter relay (1:37.99) and the 1600 relay (3:47.57).
Nate Eisenga nailed down first down again in the high jump, his signature event, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches. Elijah Kimbel was nimble in the 1600 run, finishing in second place (12:23.68) with a fine effort. Tucker Tossey, in addition to being part of the two winning relays, took third in the 200 dash (24.47) and fourth in the 100 dash (12.27). Nate also earned fourth in the 200 dash (25.28). Collin DeKam also caused the shot put to travel 37 feet, 11 inches, good for fourth place in that event.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, sophomore Melody Fraser continues to show great fortitude and compete as the only Comet female athlete. She is also scoring some team points. In Monday’s meet, her distance of 11 feet, 9.5 inches was good for sixth place.
NMC competes in the annual Manton Invitational this Friday, May 12. On Monday, May 15, the Comets vie against Evart and host McBain in a Highland double-dual meet. On Wednesday, May 17, the Comets compete with Houghton Lake at Pine River in another league double-dual meet.
