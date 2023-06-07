HUDSONVILLE – The Northern Michigan Christian boys of coach Diane Eisenga had a notable performance on Saturday, June 3, in the Division 4 state track meet in Hudsonville.
The highlight of the day was senior Isaac Bowden defying gravity and clearing the pole vault bar at 13 feet to capture the D4 state title in that event, but he wasn’t alone in earning all-state honors.
Fellow senior Nate Eisenga cleared the high jump bar at a personal-best 6 feet, 1 inch to finish in fourth place overall at state and also earn individual all-state recognition.
The fleet foursome of Ike, Nate, Collin DeKam, and Tucker Tossey also secured all-state with their sixth-place finish in the 1600 relay (3:37.54) and they also took 13th place in the 800 relay (1:36.15). Ike, Nate, Collin, and Tucker also made their mark in the NMC school record book, setting a new standard in both relay races during the regional meet at Marion on May 20.
Ike also owns the NMC school record in the pole vault (13 feet, 8 inches). In the state meet on Saturday, he successfully cleared 13 feet and that proved to be good enough as he did it on his first attempt at that height. Two others, juniors Logan Malloy of Marlette and Cooper Bolton of Montabella, also cleared 13 feet but with more misses.
Ike, who finished third in the pole vault last year and who will be taking his skill in that event to Cornerstone University in the fall, not only captured the state title in the pole vault and helped to earn all-state in the 1600 relay, he also qualified individually in the 300-meter high hurdles and he finished in 11th place in the state meet in that race with his time of 43.25 seconds.
In the high jump, it was sophomore Bradley Richards of Fruitport Calvary Christian taking the state title at the incredible height of 6 feet, 10 inches with Marion junior Braden Prielipp runner-up (6-7). Nate and junior Xavier Santiago of Onaway both cleared 6 feet, 1 inch but Xavier did it with fewer jumps and so he took third, with Nate fourth.
