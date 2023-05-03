MONTABELLA – The Northern Michigan Christian track team competed in the six-team Mustang Invitational on Friday, April 28, hosted by Montabella High School.
The Comets fared pretty well in the boys’ meet, earning third place with 97 team points. Montabella won the meet with 146 points followed by St. Charles (135). Mesick (67) came in fourth, behind NMC.
There were multiple standout performances for NMC in the boys’ meet, particularly in the relay races where the Comets cruised to three first-place times.
Senior Tucker Tossey had a totally awesome day, taking first in the 200 dash (24.20) and second in the 100 dash (12.09) individually and also serving as the anchor leg for the winning 800- and 1600-meter relays. Tucker teamed with Isaac Bowden, Collin DeKam and Nate Eisenga in the 800 race (1:37.62) and teamed with Nate, Collin, and Ike in the 1600 race (3:53.55).
Eisenga earned second in the high jump (5-9) and third in the 200 dash (25.37) in addition to being part of the winning 800 and 1600 relays.
Collin DeKam was “Da-Man” in the relays for NMC. Not only was he part of the 800 and 1600 winning relays, he also teamed with Philip Lerschen, Jacob Booher, and Elijah Kimbel to take first in the 3200 relay (10:08.13).
And, not only that, Collin also deposited the shot put 37 feet, 5 inches to take first place in that event, too. That was first firsts for Collin on the day.
Senior Ike Bowden also gets a “V” for versatility. Not only was he part of the winning 800 and 1600 relays, he also competed in the grueling 300 hurdles, remarkably finishing as runner-up in 47.03 seconds. Of course, competing in the hurdles and the two relays took away a little bit of “oomph” for Ike in the pole vault, his signature event. Even here, though, he still cleared 12 feet, 1 inch to earn second place.
Senior Jacob Booher was a multiple contributor of team points, too, taking fifth in the 1600 run (6:11.79) in addition to his leg in the winning 3200 relay.
Philip Lerschen captured fourth in the 400 dash (1:01.85) with teammate Hunter Fisher (1:18.15) right behind him in fifth. Philip was also part of the winning 3200 relay.
It was a good day for NMC, lots of contributions in lots of different events.
It was also notable on the girls’ side as sophomore Melody Fraser earned the first team points for NMC in a meet this season. You have to admire Melody, who is the only girl on the NMC team but who continues to persevere and compete in four different events each time.
In the meet at Montabella, Melody motored to fifth in both the 100 dash (16.60) and the 200 dash (34.57).
NMC competes again this Friday, May 5, in the Lake City Invitational before competing in the Saber Flash Invitational at Manistee on Saturday, May 6. The Comets join with Roscommon to take part in a Highland double-dual meet at Beal City on Tuesday, May 9.
