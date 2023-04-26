BRETHREN – It was another case of an overwhelming offensive assault and an effective, stingy defense on Tuesday, April 25, as the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team outscored host Brethren 7-0. The Comets pushed their record to 6-1 overall with the lopsided win.
It was senior flier Aria Cucinella taking wing again and making life hard on the enemy goalkeeper. “Aria 51” flew the Cooch with efficiency, earning her second hat trick of the young season with three goals to go with an assist.
Junior Jada VanNoord brought her usual juice to the pitch as well, generating a pair of goals and a pair of assists. Makayla VanPolen, one of a number of promising eighth-graders dotting the rich NMC roster, produce two more goals with an assist and senior midfielder Paige Ebels, reliable as the sunrise, scored another goal as well.
It was elastic eighth-grader Harper Tossey earning another shutout in the nets with help out front from the usual suspects, including Alaina “Rock-Em-Sock-Em” Rozeveld, Mabel Yount, Myra Yount, Emerson Bosscher, Maria DeRuiter, and Melanie Bennett.
“It was a fun night of soccer where we took the opportunity to play many players and put them in different positions on the field,” said NMC coach Jen VanNoord.
ON MONDAY, April 24, the Comets played at home against league foe Roscommon and posted an 8-0 shutout victory.
It was cool and breezy and the it took the Comets a little while to warm up to the task but, once they did, they dominated the action.
Junior Jada VanNoord brought the juice once again, pouring in four goals to add to her school-record career totals. Speedy senior wing Aria Cucinella, who has also been playing well this season, “flew the Cooch” beyond the Buck defenders and delivered the pooch twice into the nets, and emerging eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher found the back of the net twice as well.
Senior midfielder Paige Ebels earned two assists while Jada generated an assist along with Ava Best and Makayla VanPolen.
Eighth-grader Harper Tossey was not at a loss during the match, handling everything that came her way with help from Mabel Yount and Alaina Rozeveld out front.
“Tonight was very cold and we struggled to find good rhythm and take good shots in the first 10 minutes,” VanNoord said.
“But we decided to start focusing on making the right pass instead and that led to some really great goals and got us going.”
ON FRIDAY, April 21, the Comets played host to Big Rapids Crossroads and secured a mercy-shortened 8-0 shutout.
Paige Ebels and Aria Cucinella each secured two goals with an assist and Jada VanNoord generated a hat trick, scoring three times with an assist. Eighth-grader Makayla VanPolen lit the scoring lamp as well with two assists. Chiara Campioni and Melanie Bennett each earned an assist.
Harper Tossey was impregnable in the nets once again, scoring another shutout.
NMC (6-1, 5-0) is home this Friday, April 28, against Shepherd and has a big league match at home on Tuesday, May 2, against Tawas. The Comets are at Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday, May 3.
