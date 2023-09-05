WEST BRANCH – The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team dropped a 6-1 decision to host Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday in league play. The young Comets were not able to keep pace with the more experienced Bulldogs and the heat was quite draining during the course of the 80-minute match.
There were still some highlights for NMC, though. The visiting Comets created some quality scoring chances and goalkeeper Blair DeZeeuw made some super saves during the contest. Blair made 10 saves in all against the high-powered home team.
It was Ty VanHaitsma tagging one and directing it past the sprawling Bulldog goalie to account for NMC’s lone score off a pretty feed from promising freshman Dries VanNoord.
“Tonight was a hot night and a tough game,” noted NMC coach Taylor Mulder.
“We definitely looked dead and Ogemaw is a high-octane team, making for a bad combination. Despite our struggles, we still were able to create quality chances and one even resulted in a goal.
“Despite our inability to compete physically all game, we did have many moments of success throughout the field. Good passing combinations as well as excellent solo plays. I continue to see good things and the building blocks of a bright future for this team.”
NMC (3-4) played at home on Thursday, Sept. 7, against Tawas. The Comets are on the road Monday, Sept. 11, against Burt Lake NMCA, and travel to Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
