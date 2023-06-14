BATTLE CREEK – For the second year in a row, the Northern Michigan Christian boys golf team earned a berth in the Division 4 state finals. This year the site for the D4 finals was the “very challenging” Bedford Valley course in Battle Creek.
NMC, with a pretty young lineup, finished in 13th place in the two-day, 36-hole competition held on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. On the first day, the Comets of Coach Jeff VanNoord posted a team score of 360 but reduced that by 11 strokes the following day as all of their golfers earned a better score. The final team score of 709 placed the Comets just behind Saugatuck (351-355 – 706) and just ahead of Breckenridge (350-361 – 711).
NMC junior Titus Best was the Comet medalist on both days. Titus carded an 86 on the first day and 82 the next day. His final tally of 168 was good for 30th place overall individually.
The next two finishers for NMC, senior Cameron Baas and freshman Emmitt Baas, were also consistent in their scoring. Cam, capping his excellent prep career on the links with his second straight appearance in the state finals, scored 88 on the first day and 87 on the second day. Emmitt posted scores of 89 and 86. Cam and Emmett finished tied for runner-up behind Titus, each with their score of 175. It was also good for 51st place overall out of the 106 golfers competing.
The fourth and fifth finishers for NMC, eighth-graders Blair DeZeeuw and Dries VanNoord, will no doubt benefit greatly from the opportunity of competing in the state finals at such a young age. And both did notably better in the second round at Bedford Valley on day two of the competition. Dries (97-94 – 191) came in fourth for the Comets and Blair (100-94 – 194) was fifth. Dries sliced three strokes off his score in round one and Blair sliced six strokes.
All in all, it was a good showing for the young Comets and a great experience which bodes well for the future.
“It was a great experience at the state finals,” Coach VanNoord said. “Our guys competed and grinded against a very challenging Bedford Valley course. At times, we struggled with the speed of the greens and the huge, ever-present bunkers but we continued to battle.”
As the coach noted, each of the five NMC competitors posted a better score on day two.
VanNoord also expressed his appreciation for the leadership and contributions to the program of seniors Cam Baas and Blair DeZeeuw.
“I’m so grateful for Cam, who led the way this whole season through his play and leadership,” VanNoord said.
“We will also miss Blake, who was an important and respected member of our team.”
With nearly everyone back for NMC, and with four golfers bringing the experience of competing in the state finals back with them, the future looks bright. Two returnees, Titus Best and Emmitt Baas, have two years of experience under their belts competing in the state finals.
“We have a lot to look forward to in coming years,” VanNoord said.
Last year was the first time in the 20-plus year history of the sport of golf at NMC that the Comets earned a berth in the state finals. The Comets finished 15th place a year ago, so the 13th place finish this year marks a jump of two places in the team standings.
It was Everest Collegiate High School of Clarkston capturing the state title with its team score of 625. Hillsdale Academy (642) was runner-up followed by two schools from northern Michigan, Glen Lake (650) and Charlevoix (657). Suttons Bay (689) came in 10th place out of the 18 schools which advanced to the state finals.
