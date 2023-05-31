TWIN LAKE – The Northern Michigan Christian golf team lived up to expectations on Tuesday, May 20, in the Division 4 regional competition held at the Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake. The Comets of coach Jeff VanNoord capped a solid regular season by qualifying for the D4 state finals for the second year in a row.
NMC recorded a round of 344, good for second place overall. Grandville Calvin Christian came in first with a score of 334 and Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian was third (368). Manton (382) was seventh and McBain (465) came in 13th place.
It was another strong showing for NMC in the high-stakes atmosphere of the regional event.
“We had a great day,” VanNoord said. “Stonegate played extremely tough. The fairways and greens were fast and challenging. We had to think our way around the course.
“Our score of 344 shows our talent and how much progress we’ve made during the season,” he added. “We’re excited to represent ourselves and NMC at the state tournament.”
NMC, as it has all season, displayed remarkable consistency with its top four golfers finishing within a few strokes of each other and the fifth golfer only a few strokes behind the pack.
Junior Titus Best had the best score of the day for NMC with his round of 84 but teammates Emmitt Baas and Blair DeZeeuw were both right there too, each with an 86, and NMC’s fourth-place finisher Cameron Baas carded an 87. NMC’s fifth-place finisher, eighth-grader Dries VanNoord, recorded a round of 92.
The D4 state finals will be held Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
For McBain, it was senior Spencer Reed earning a top-30 finish with his round of 96, good for 27th place overall. Fellow senior Braylon Pace (100) was just four strokes back of Spencer, coming in 37th place overall. Senior Kal McGillis (121) was third for the Ramblers with junior Kade Weaver (148) fourth.
LC vies in D3 regional at Tawas
TAWAS – The Lake City golf team competed in the Division 3 regional tourney held at the Red Hawk Golf Club in East Tawas on Tuesday. The Trojans posted a team score of 428.
Senior Hunter Geiger posted the best score for Lake City with his round of 99, good for 52nd place overall out of the 90-plus golfers representing the 20 teams in the region. Senior Sam Baron recorded ar round of 105, good for 66th place, with junior Teague Helsel (106) a stroke behind. Rounding out the scoring for Lake City were senior Lucas Hinkamp (118) and freshman Landen Herrick (120).
Traverse City St. Francis (327), Manistee (331) and Tawas (333) were the three teams that advanced in the regional.
