FARWELL – The Northern Michigan Christian boys golf team of coach Jeff VanNoord continues to fare well in the early part of the season. On Wednesday, the Comets defeated host Farwell 172-237 at the Eagle Glen course.
The Comets’ top four finishers were within five strokes of each other and all six NMC golfers were within 11 strokes.
Emmitt Baas led the way on Wednesday with his solid round of 40, followed closely by Titus Best (43), Blair DeZeeuw (44) and Cam Baas (45) with Tristan Hill (50) and Jino Kumkanab (51) not far behind.
“It’s good to see our scores improving, especially with our first 18-hole conference match next Monday,” VanNoord said. “Emmitt had a really good day and Blair shot an impressive 44 as an eighth grader.”
ON MONDAY, April 24, the Comets competed in a six-team event at the Sugar Springs Country Club in Gladwin and came in second place with a team score of 184 in spite of the cold, breezy conditions.
“That’s nine strokes better than our first match,” noted NMC coach Jeff VanNoord.
“I like our depth and consistency. We have six golfers shooting between 44 and 53. I think our scores will continue to go down as we play more.”
NMC’s top three scorers with just two strokes apart. Cam Baas was tops again with a round of 44, very good considering how cold it was, but eighth-grader Dries VanNoord (45) was just a stroke behind with Ty VanHaitsma (46) just another stroke behind.
Emmitt Baas and Titus Best tied with a score of 49 and Blake DeZeeuw wasn’t far behind the pack with a round of 53.
NMC competes in the annual Terry Thompson Invitational Tournament at Lake City on Friday, May 5.
