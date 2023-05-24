LAKE CITY – The Northern Michigan Christian golf team of coach Jeff VanNoord is in the driver’s seat now in the annual Missaukee Cup competition with Lake City and McBain.
The Comets won handily again on Tuesday, May 23, at the Missaukee Golf Course. The final round is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31. NMC is looking to win the Missaukee Cup outright for the second year in a row.
Once again, the Comets showed remarkable consistency as all six golfers finished within seven strokes of each other. NMC won with a team score of 162, followed by Lake City (193) and McBain (210).
Titus Best was better than the rest in Tuesday’s competition, recording an excellent nine-hole round of 36. The other five NMC golfers were all within two strokes of each other. Eighth-grader Blair DeZeeuw (41) was runner-up to Titus, followed by eighth-grader Dries VanNoord (42), with Blake DeZeeuw, Cam Baas, and Emmitt Baas all tied at 43.
“It is good to see our scores continually going down as the year progresses,” VanNoord said.
“Titus had a great round today with a 36. We need to continue to improve as we look forward to regionals next week.”
NMC and McBain both vie in the D4 regional tourney at the Stonegate Golf Club of Twin Lake on Tuesday, May 30. Muskegon Catholic Central is the host team. There are 16 teams altogether in the region, including Manton.
Lake City competes in the D3 regional tourney in East Tawas on the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.