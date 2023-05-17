LAKE CITY — The young Northern Michigan Christian golf team of coach Jeff VanNoord continues to fare well this season.
The Comets earned the top spot in the first of the three Missaukee Cup matches held each spring at the Missaukee Golf Club on Friday, May 12. The Comets shot a 165 while Lake City was second at 205 and McBain third at 230.
Titus Best was the best for NMC, recording a pretty good nine-hole round of 39. What has made NMC effective this season is having its top four golfers finish within a few strokes of each other. That was also the case in the Missaukee Cup match. Eighth-grader Dries VanNoord shot 41 to finish behind Titus, with teammates Blair DeZeeuw (42) and Emmitt Baas (43) close behind.
“I’m happy with the scores we put up,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “We have a deep team and I never know who is going to shoot the low scores.”
Teague Helsel paced the Trojans once again with his round of 47. Hunter Geiger shot 51, followed closely by Landen Herrick (53) and Kaleb Conrad (54).
For McBain, it was senior Braylon Pace setting the pace with his round of 46. Carson Witbeck (42) was runner-up followed by Kalvin McGillis (59) and Emma Oeverman (73).
ON MONDAY, May 15, the Comets faced McBain and Manton in a conference match hosted by Manton at Lakewood on the Green in Cadillac.
NMC came in first with a team score of 168, followed by McBain (225) and Manton (250).
The Comets, as usual, had just a few strokes separating their top scores. This time, it was Emmitt Baas (40) leading the way, followed closely by Blair DeZeeuw (42), Titus Best (43) and Cam Baas (43).
“I am very pleased with a 168 on the tough back nine at Lakewood,” said coach VanNoord.
“We are starting to shoot our best scores as we are heading towards the conference championship and the state tournament. It should be a fun last couple of weeks.”
Spencer Reed took the lead for McBain with his round of 45. Braylon Pace (49) was runner-up for the Ramblers, followed by Carson Witbeck (61) and Kal McGillis (70).
Lake Cty edges Mesick in dual match
LAKE CITY – Lake City faced Mesick in a dual match at the Missaukee Golf Club on Monday and secured a 190-236 victory.
Hunter Geiger had a nice day for the Trojans, recording a round of 44 to lead everyone. Lucas Hinkamp (47) was runner-up, with James Vanderbook (49) and Kaleb Conrad (50) close behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.