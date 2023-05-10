LAKE CITY — The Lake City golf team hosted the 19th annual Terry Thompson Memorial Invitational on Friday, May 5, at the Missaukee Golf Club. Terry was a beloved Lake City educator and golf coach, among other hats that he wore, before losing his courageous battle with cancer. Terry started the Lake City golf program in the 1990s.
Manistee won the 18-hole event played in less-than-ideal conditions with a team score of 311 with a surprising Northern Michigan Christian team finishing as runner-up with a score of 334. Reed City (360) was third, followed by Manton and Lake City (380), which posted the same team score. McBain (430) came in 11th place.
NMC features a young, promising roster of golfers. In the Thompson Invitational on Friday, it was Emmitt Baas leading the way with a solid round of 80, followed by Titus Best (83), Ty VanHaitsma (85) and Cameron Baas (86).
“We did a good job today battling the cold and the rain,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “It was fun playing in a large invitational playing in the memory of Terry Thompson.”
For Lake City, it was Teague Helsel leading the way with a round of 88, followed by Lucas Hinkamp and Hunter Geiger, each with a score of 96, and James Vanderbrook (100).
For McBain, it was Spencer Reed registering a round of 94, followed by Carson Witbeck (99) Braylon Pace (101) and Kal McGillis (136).
ON TUESDAY, May 9, there was a Mid-Michigan Conference clash at the Maple Creek Golf Course in Shepherd. The event pitted teams from the west versus teams from the south.
NMC earned second place out of the six teams with a score of 173. McBain (211) came in fifth.
The Comets’ top four finishers were only four strokes apart. Cam Baas led the way with his round of 41 and Emmitt Baas (43) was right behind him with Suranard Kumbkanab and eighth-grader Dries VanNoord tied with a round of 45.
It was Carson Witbeck (51) taking top honors for McBain, with Spencer Reed (52) only a stroke behind and Braylon Pace (53) only a stroke behind Reed, and Kal McGillis (55) only two strokes behind Pace.
