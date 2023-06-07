McBAIN – For the second year in a row and the second time in the 20-plus year history of the sport of golf at the school, the Northern Michigan Christian boys golf team has qualified to advance to the Division 4 state finals as a team.
The Comets of coach Jeff VanNoord came in as runner-up in the 18-hole regional tourney held at the Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake, near Muskegon. The Comets shot a round of 344 to finish behind regional champ Grandville Calvin Christian (334). Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (368) also qualified as a team with its third-place finish at Stonegate.
The D4 state meet this year is being held this Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at the Bedford Valley course in Battle Creek. An 18-hole round will be played each day.
NMC’s success this season under first-year coach VanNoord has been the golfers’ remarkable consistency. It’s not unusual for the top four to six NMC golfers to finish within a few strokes of each other, usually with reasonably good scores too.
In the regional competition at Stonegate, it was junior Titus Best recording a round of 84 to pace the Comets with Emmitt Baas and Blair DeZeeuw right behind Titus, each with a round of 86. And Cameron Bass (87) was just a stroke behind them. And eighth-grader Dries VanNoord (92), the Comets’ fifth-place finisher, was only eight strokes behind top finisher Titus.
Last year under then-coach Dave Skinner, who accepted a teaching job at Roscommon High School last summer after serving at NMC as a teacher, coach and athletic director for many years, the Comets finished 15th place in the two-day, 36-hole state finals tournament held at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
Three of the golfers from last year – Titus Best, Emmitt Baas and Cameron Baas – are also among the top performers on this year’s Comet squad along with newcomers Blair DeZeeuw and Dries VanNoord.
