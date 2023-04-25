MANTON — Manton’s girls opened Highland Conference competition by sweeping Lake City (112-50) and Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
“Although the temps were low, our girls were fired up to open up the conference competition,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “Lake City is a perennial powerhouse in the sprinting events. However, we have a nice group of freshmen sprinters that are pretty fast themselves. Despite the cold, our girls were still able to turn in some quick performances and lead us to our first two Highland victories.”
Madison Morris won the 100-meter dash in 13.64 seconds and the 200 dash in 28.61 seconds while Kennedi Wahmhoff won the 400 in 1:09.20.
Chloe Colton swept the distances, winning the 800 in 2:48.11, the 1600 in 6:13.39 and the 3200 in 13:18.74. Makayla Gowell won the shot put at 28-feet, 9.5-inches and Mattie Lafreniere the discus at 90-0 and the pole vault at 9-0. The Rangers won the 400 relay in 56.09 seconds, the 1600 relay at 4:41.82 and the 3200 relay at 11:36.54.
Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 4-10 while Sadie Larson won the 100 hurdles in 17.30 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 54.52 seconds. Lake City also won the 800 relay in 1:59.09.
Lake City’s boys scored two wins, as well, beating Manton 85-77 and NMC 125.5-30.5.
Dayne Blair led the Trojans with wins in the 100 dash in 11.14 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.15 seconds while Enzo Ramalho won the 1600 in 4:54.83. Marcus Booms won the pole vault at 12-0 while Lake City won the 3200 relay in 10:41.81 and the 400 relay in 47.91 seconds.
For the Rangers, Carter Helsel won the shot put at 43-5.5 and the discus at 121-2 while Nolan Moffit won the high jump at 5-10 and Andrew Phillips the long jump at 19-8.
Moffit also won the 400 in 53.79 seconds and the 800 in 2:11.83 while Robert Dykhouse won the 3200 in 11:20.41. Zander Johnigan won the 110 hurdles in 19.40 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.97 seconds.
NMC won the 800 relay in 1:40.30 and the 1600 relay in 3:44.55.
