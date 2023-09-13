BIG RAPIDS – The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team of coach Taylor Mulder evened its record at 5-5 this season with an 8-0 shutout victory over host Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.
It was another big night for emerging eighth-grader Dries VanNoord, who drilled a pair of goals and also lent a helping hand, recording three assists. Dries was nice but he wasn’t alone. Go Takenaka also helped the cause. Go went and scored twice in this one, enabling he and Dries to team up to score four of NMC’s eight goals in the match.
Colton Winkle and Eli Bowden each tallied and also earned an assist. Emmitt Baas and Ethan Lutke each launched one into the net for the Comets as well.
At the other end, Blair DeZeeuw covered the ground like green on a grass blade, now allowing anything to prevent the shutout. He finished with three saves.
“The guys were on point tonight,” Mulder said. “We hustled to the ball, passed with purpose and played with intensity. Most importantly we placed our shots on net 24 times. Everything came together tonight and the score line showed it.”
ON MONDAY, Sept. 11, it was a nice turnaround win for the Northern Michigan Christian soccer team of coach Taylor Mulder at Burt Lake on Monday. The young, improving Comets displayed good passing and communication and continued with their solid defense and goaltending while recording a 3-0 shutout of Northern Michigan Christian Academy (NMCA).
“We had a tough situation going into the game tonight missing our starting center defender but despite that we were able to come on top,” Mulder said.
“We passed well and made use of our ability to possess the ball and keep the pressure on most of the game. It was nice to see a good spread of goals aros the team. I’m proud of the guys who stepped up and played some different positions and did well.”
It was the educated foot of eighth-grader Dries VanNoord, a soccer phenom in the making, that accounted for the first goal of the match as Dries delivered off a perfect feed from Ty VanHaitsma. It was one of two assists Ty would collect in the contest.
Go Takenaka didn’t hold back when he had the chance to charge the net and Go didn’t stop until he nailed one past the sprawling NMCA goalie for NMC’s next goal.
It was Pablo Ferrando Amoros providing the ammo for the third goal to seal the deal for the Comets. Pablo’s goal closed out the scoring in the contest and with the way Blair DeZeeuw was rising to the occasion in the Comets’ nets, the 3-0 lead was as safe as the gold at Fort Knox.
Blair made five saves in this one and received plenty of support out front, as usual.
ON THURSDAY, Sept. 7, the Comets dropped a 3-0 decision to a pretty good Tawas squad, which improved to 6-2-1 on the season. Blair was quite active, making 11 stops on the night, but the Braves kept up a relentless attack in the first half and scored all three of their goals on the way to the shutout win. NMC did come back and play well against a strong foe in the second half, though.
“Tonight was a tale of two halves,” Mulder reported. “In the first half, we were slow and sluggish. Tawas got all three goals in a period of 10 minutes about halfway through the first half. In the second half, we attacked, played with high intensity, and created solid chances on the net.
“In the first half, Tawas had 15 shots while only getting a single shot on the net in the second half. While I am disappointed in our first-half performance, I am proud of how the guys were able to put that half behind them and play so well in the second half.”
NMC (5-5) played at Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, Sept. 14, and is home against Traverse City Christian on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.