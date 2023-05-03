BIG RAPIDS – The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team remained unbeaten in NMSL play with a workmanlike 8-0 triumph over host Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday. After the inclement weather forced a postponement of the league match scheduled at home against Tawas on Tuesday, it was just nice to be able to be outdoors and play against Crossroads.
“Another fun night of soccer,” said NMC coach Jen VanNoord after the Comets improved to 8-0 in the league and 9-1 overall.
“Very pleased with the way our offense is attacking with pace and purpose.”
It was NMC senior speedburner Aria Cucinella continuing to apply the pressure on opposing goalies, with good results. Aria “flew the Cooch” twice in this one, adding to her goal totals for the season. She wasn’t alone.
Junior Jada VanNoord brought the usual juice and poured it on, spraying the enemy net with a variety of shots. Jada scored twice in this one, adding to her school-record totals, and she also earned an assist. Eighth-grader Makayla VanPolen, who is already causing enemy goalkeepers to be concerned about wrinkles, scored another goal with an assist.
Kylee Winkle, Lisa Stark and Paige Ebels also lit the scoring lamp in this one. Rugged and reliable senior middle defender Alaina Rozeveld earned an assist along with speedy Maria DeRuiter.
Eighth-grader Harper Tossey continues to play well in the nets, making smart decisions and positioning herself effectively.
NMC (9-1, 8-0) travels to Clare this Friday, May 5. On Tuesday, May 9, the Comets are home against Boyne City and on Thursday, May 11, the Comets are home against Cheboygan so there are some big-time matches upcoming.
