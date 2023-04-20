REED CITY – The Northern Michigan Christian and Lake City golf teams competed at the Intimidator Course in Reed City on Friday, April 14, along with the Coyotes and Houghton Lake. It was excellent weather conditions for early in the season.
It was also a nice start to the season for the NMC golfers of coach Jeff VanNoord as they secured second place with a team score of 193. Houghton Lake (168) won the match with Reed City (208) third and Lake City (226) fourth.
Cam Baas earned medalist honors with his solid round of 38 and Dries VanNoord, competing in his first varsity match, was not far behind with a round of 43. Jino Kumkanab earned a score of 51 with Ty VanHaitsma and Emmitt Baas both scoring 52.
“It was great to compete in a match on such a beautiful day,” VanNoord said.
“The course was tight and we made some mental mistakes in managing it. However, the guys competed hard and had some decent results for our first match. Cam Baas had a strong round to start his season and Dries Van Noord played very well for his first varsity match.”
For Lake City, it was Teague Helsel leading the way with his round of 53 followed closely by Scout Wetzel (54), Hunter Geiger (55) and Kaleb Conrad (61).
