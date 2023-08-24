McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian volleyball team faced East Jordan, Harrison and Houghton Lake on the home floor Wednesday and fared pretty well. The Comets split with East Jordan (25-16, 18-25) and split with Houghton Lake (25-11, 22-25) and swept Harrison (25-9, 25-7).
NMC coach Janelle Winkle liked her team’s accurate serving in the quad match as the Comets hit on 95 percent of their attempts with only eight service errors the whole night.
“We as a team still have some work to do on our defensive game but I’m proud of the work these girls are putting in,” Winkle said.
Ava Johns led the way at the firing line, securing nine kills for NMC. Middle hitter Kylee Winkle earned three blocks and setter Kate Shaarda was sharp, accumulating 33 assists on the night.
ON FRIDAY, Aug. 18, NMC posted an 0-1-1 mark in its own Early Bird Invitational. The Comets split with Forest Area 25-18, 17-25 and lost to Cedar Springs 25-10, 25-20.
“We came out in the first game looking like a strong force to play against because we played and communicated as a team,” noted coach Janelle Winkle. “Cedar Springs was a tough team. We fell apart in game one but hung with them and fought hard in game two.”
Senior Emerson Tossey, a returning four-year varsity player for the Comets in the middle, paced NMC with nine kills while Kate Shaarda dished out 23 assists. Jada VanNoord recorded eight digs while Renee Kuperus notched three aces and was accurate with her serving, hitting 100 percent.
NMC is home again this Friday, Aug. 25, against Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian. The Comets are home again Tuesday, Aug. 29, in a tri-match with Marion and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
