BRETHREN — The Northern Michigan Christian girls of coach Jen VanNoord made it three straight district titles on Thursday, June 1, with their impressive 3-1 victory over a pretty good Shelby team in the championship match at Brethren.
The three straight district titles have come in the three years that VanNoord has been coaching the Comets (though Dave VanHaitsma did a very good job of building a strong foundation during his steady years as coach prior to Jen’s coming). The year before Jen’s arrival was 2020, the COVID year, and there were no spring sports.
NMC improved to 15-3-1 this season with the win over Shelby in spite of a very young roster that is mixed liberally with promising eighth-graders, including goalkeeper Harper Tossey. Along with the younger players is a solid core of veteran returnees, including junior all-time leading scorer Jada VanNoord, speedy senior wing Aria Cucinella, senior midfielder Paige Ebels, and senior middle defenders Alaina Rozeveld and Mabel Yount.
Shelby (11-10-1) came to Brethren with a four-match winning streak, including its 4-2 victory over Buckley in the semifinals.
“It was a hard, gut-it-out win for us,” Jen said.
“Shelby was physical and it was hot. But we came out really strong and had our game plan ready.”
Part of the game plan was for Emerson Bosscher – another eighth-grader! – to guard Shelby’s talented junior striker Kendall Zaverl and Bosscher did a remarkable job, guarding Zaverl like a second coat of skin. Zaverl couldn’t go anywhere without Bosscher being in her way.
“Emerson did a phenomenal job covering Zaverl,” Jen said.
That was part of the game plan defensively. Another part offensively was to open up a steady attack with good communication and sharp passes.
Just five minutes into the match, that strategy paid off as Jada turned on the juice and tallied unassisted, giving the Comets a quick 1-0 advantage.
“That got us really fired up!” Jen said.
Five minutes after that, it was Jada again. This time she converted a pretty throw-in from Paige into another goal and a 10-0 lead.
Shelby did come back to trim the lead to 2-1 early in the second half but that would be the only goal they would be able to get past Harper, who has grown into her role in the nets this season and who covered the ground in front of the net like fertilizer during the district title match. Harper received the usual support out front from, of course, from defenders Alaina, Mabel, Mel Bennett and Myra Yount along with support from Maria DeRuiter, Ava Best and Kylee Winkle, among others.
It became a game of attrition in the second half, with both teams dealing with the draining heat. Near the midway point of the second half, Jada helped to seal the deal with her third goal of the match off a free kick, a booming blast that went just beyond the reach of the leaping Shelby goalie into the upper right hand corner of the net to make it 3-1.
And that’s how it would end.
NMC advanced to face perennial soccer power North Muskegon (15-3-1), the team which defeated the Comets by an 8-1 margin two years ago in the same regional semifinal round.
