MARION – Saturday was a good day for the Northern Michigan Christian boys track team in the Division 4 regional meet at Marion.
The Comets are sending four representatives to the D4 state meet at the Baldwin Middle School facility in Hudsonville on June 3. They will be competing in two relays and three individual events at state.
It was a super day for senior Isaac Bowden. Not only is he returning to the state meet in the pole vault, he also qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles, a race he picked up only recently. Ike is also part of both relay events, meaning he will compete in four separate events in the state meet, something which very few athletes ever do.
Ike joins fellow seniors Collin DeKam and Nate Eisenga and junior Tucker Tossey in the 800 relay (1:35.76) and the 1600 relay (3:36.45). The foursome qualified by time in the 800 race and finished second in the 1600 race. (The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet advances to the state meet in addition to those who meet the qualifying time or height or distance.)
Nate also returns to state in the high jump. He cleared the bar at 5 feet, 9 inches to earn second place in the regional.
