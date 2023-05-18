McBAIN – It was a memorable night of soccer in more ways than one.
The Northern Michigan Christian girls of coach Jen VanNoord defeated pretty good league foe Tawas by a 5-0 margin on the home pitch Wednesday to push their record in the NMSL to 12-1 and remain in the hunt for the league championship.
Also, junior Jada VanNoord, the Comets’ scoring machine, went into the match with 99 career goals (though she didn’t know it). When Jada scored in the 27th minute off an assist from senior teammate Paige Ebels, the match was temporarily stopped so Jada’s accomplishment could be recognized. Teammates brought out signs congratulating Jada and she received a nice hug from her mom-coach Jen. For anyone to score 100 goals for an entire career is pretty amazing; to reach that 100-goal milestone before your junior season ends is incredible.
“The whole team knew Jada needed one more goal to get to 100 but Jada did not, so there was a nervous excitement for all of us until she scored and then we could all relax and just play soccer,” Jen said.
Jada scored another goal late in the match off a feed from Lia Cucinella, and Jada also assisted on Paige Ebels’ goal around the 26-minute mark to give NMC a 1-0 advantage. About a minute later, Jada scored her 100th career goal with help from Paige.
Kylee Winkle tallied with help from Paige, who had a goal and two assists on the day. Eighth-grade wing Makayla VanPolen powered home another goal just before the half.
Eighth-grader Harper Tossey was in the nets, recording her third straight shutout.
“I am so thankful for the leadership of seniors Alaina Rozeveld, Mabel Yount, Paige Ebels and Aria Cucinella,” Jen noted.
“We would not be a complete and competitive team without them.”
ON TUESDAY, May 16, the Comets defeated league foe Houghton Lake by a 7-0 count.
Harper was impregnable in the nets, recording her second straight shutout with help out front from Alaina “Rock-Em-Sock-Em” Rozeveld, Mabel Yount, Myra Yount, and others.
Senior midfielder Paige Ebels produced two of the goals and also assisted on two. Junior Jada VanNoord brought her usual juice to the fray, scoring yet another career hat trick in this one with three goals. Eighth-graders Makayla VanPolen recorded a goal and an assist and fellow eighth-grader Mel Bennett earned an assist. Junior Kylee Winkle put a wrinkle in the back of the net with her score.
“I thought we moved the ball really well tonight,” VanNoord said.
“Houghton Lake plays very physical so we had to play quickly and accurately.”
ON MONDAY, May 15, the Comets hosted Clare and secured a 4-0 shutout against a pretty good league foe. It was a nice win, coming in the wake of the tough 4-2 defeat at the hands of Cheboygan in the battle for league supremacy.
“This was very much a needed win for us,” VanNoord said. “I was very pleased with the way we attacked with purpose and played aggressive defense.”
Paige scored an early goal with help from Jada, and Paige then flipped the script and assisted Kylee Winkle with her goal two minutes later for a 2-0 advantage before the match was 10 minutes gone.
Jada produced an unassisted goal midway through the second half and scored again late in the match with help from bubbly wing Chiara “Champagne” Championi.
Harper was sharper than a honed blade in the nets, earning the shutout against a very good opponent with the usual help from the Maroon Wall of Denial.
ON FRIDAY, May 12, the Comets faced visiting Cheboygan, the only unbeaten team in the league, with first place in the team standings at stake. Cheboygan played well, earning the 4-2 victory after building an early 3-0 lead.
“We were disappointed by the loss but not discouraged by how we played,” VanNoord said.
“To go down 3-0 very quickly and then get two goals back on a quality team like Cheboygan shows the rive and determination we have.”
It was eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher lighting the scoring lamp just before the half off a pretty feed from Jada to make it 3-1. The Comets trimmed the deficit to 3-2 early in the second half when Jada converted a penalty kick but the visiting Chiefs got an insurance goal with 10 minutes left in the match to seal the hard-earned victory.
Harper had an overall solid showing in the nets, displaying remarkable calm and poise in the biggest match of her young career to date. She made 10 saves in the match.
NMC (13-3, 12-1) travels to the field of league foe Shepherd on Monday to close out the regular season. The Comets will compete in the D4 district at Brethren and face either Big Rapids Crossroads or Benzie Central on Tuesday, May 30 in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. The finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 1, at 5 p.m.
