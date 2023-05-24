SHEPHERD – It was an excellent way to end another successful regular season for the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team.
The Comets faced a pretty good Shepherd team on the road Monday, May 22, and prevailed by a 6-1 margin, pushing their record to 14-3 overall and 13-1 in the NMSL as they prepare for districts at Brethren to begin on May 30.
“It was a fun way to wrap up the regular season,” acknowledged coach Jen VanNoord.
“Now our focus is on winning another district championship.”
It was the Cooch, speedy senior forward Aria Cucinella, getting the scoring started just eight minutes into the match, with help from Jada VanNoord.
And then it was Jada, who surpassed the 100-goal scoring milestone in her remarkable career last week, adding to her record totals with a goal two minutes later, with Aria providing the assist this time. Later in the opening half, senior Alaina Rozeveld, who has been a rock in the middle of the defense for the Comets during her four-year prep career, got the chance to play forward and took advantage, knocking one home with help from Mel Bennett to make it 3-0.
Mabel Yount, another senior stopper who has been so valuable at the defensive end for the Comets, got her chance to play forward and also took advantage early in the second half, drilling one past the diving Shepherd goalie to make it 4-0, with an assist from fellow senior Paige Ebels.
Jada added a second goal later in the half with an assist from Kylee Winkle and then it was the Cucinella Connection coming into play, as Aria’s younger sister Lia, an eighth-grader, wrinkled the net for the sixth and final goal of the match, with help this time from fellow eighth-grader Harper Tossey.
Harper, who has grown by leaps and bounds in her role as goalkeeper this season, was in the nets for the first half of the Shepherd match and Ava Best did the rest in the second half.
NMC (14-3) opens D4 district play at Brethren on Tuesday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m. against either Big Rapids Crossroads or Benzie Central. In the other semifinal at 6 p.m., the winner between Shelby and Lakeview faces the winner between Brethren and Buckley.
The district title match is slated for Thursday, June 1, at Brethren starting at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.