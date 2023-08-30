McBAIN — The young Northern Michigan Christian soccer team is definitely moving in the right direction. The Comets of coach Taylor Mulder have posted back-to-back 1-0 shutouts over Shepherd and over league foe Roscommon.
The Comets hosted Rosco on Monday, Aug. 28, and played with “high intensity” for 80 minutes, drawing some praise from coach Mulder.
“We worked hard and played with the the highest intensity yet this season for most of the game,” Mulder noted. “This was another step in the right direction.”
NMC tallied the lone goal of the match midway through the first half when Gideon Curell found the back of the net off a pretty feed from freshman Dries VanNoord. Gideon’s goal enabled NMC to blow the trumpet of triumph in this one as goalkeeper Blair DeZeeuw turned in another outstanding performance in front of the net.
DeZeeuw has been “Da Man” for NMC, with plenty of support from the Comet defenders. Blair made a whopping 14 saves in this one to preserve the shutout.
“As the game was winding down, Roscommon renewed its effort and put us under tremendous pressure but due to some stellar saves by Blair, some luck, and some big hustle plays by our defenders and midfielders, we were able to keep a clean sheet,” Mulder said.
“As a team, things are really starting to come together and it gets me very excited for the rest of the season to see how far they can grow.”
ON FRIDAY, Aug. 25, the Comets also posted a 1-0 shutout of visiting Shepherd.
It was Titus Johns providing the only score in this one on a penalty kick. NMC did create 24 scoring chances in the match but the Shepherd goalie turned in a stellar showing to keep things tight all the way.
Blair wasn’t as severely tested in this one as the Roscommon match but he was up to the task, making two saves along with the way and also smart decisions when to come out and challenge for the ball and when to stay back.
“This was an entertaining game to watch as a coach,” Mulder said. “We worked all week on increasing our speed of play and focusing on going to the ball quickly.”
NMC (3-3) played at Shelby on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Comets are on the road against Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and home against Tawas on Thursday, Sept. 7.
