McBAIN – It was another good night for the Northern Michigan Christian volleyball team Tuesday as the Comets earned a pair of victories on the home floor. NMC defeated Marion 25-8, 25-11 and then rallied in the third set to defeat Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s 25-13, 18-25, 15-5.
““We executed the ball well tonight with better passing, nice sets and got some great swings on the ball,” NMC coach Janelle Winkle said.
Senior middle hitter Emma Tossey and fellow senior Kylee Winkle led the way at the firing line for NMC, each securing 10 kills on the night. Kaya Haan showed up big time at the service stripe, delivering the ball with speed and accuracy to help the cause, making 28 of her 29 tries.
NMC opens Highland Conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 12, against visiting Pine River.
