NMC senior Isaac Bowden is all smiles as he signs his letter-of-intent to compete in the pole vault for Cornerstone University on Wednesday, April 26, flanked by parents Kent and Becky Bowden with, back row from left, NMC coach Diane Eisenga, Cornerstone coach Andy Wright, former NMC coach Alicia Helsel, and NMC assistant coach Mark Bonnes looking on. (photo by Mike Dunn)