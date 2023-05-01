McBAIN – After establishing himself among the top Division 4 pole vaulters in the entire state last year as a junior, Isaac Bowden is ready to tackle new heights.
On Wednesday, April 26, the Northern Michigan Christian senior signed his letter-of-intent to be a vaulter for the Cornerstone University track team starting next school year. He’s naturally quite exited about the prospect and also the opportunity to room with NMC classmate Barrett Bosscher, who recently signed his letter-of-intent to join the Golden Eagles’ men’s soccer team after graduation.
“There were a few other schools I was considering but the longer the school year went on the more convinced I was that Cornertone would be the best place for me,” Ike said with a broad smile after his signing ceremony in the NMC gym with family looking on along with fellow students, teammates, and coaches.
“It’s nice that Barrett is going there too and we can room together. That was a big factor in my decision. And it’s a Christian school, which is also a big factor for me.”
Ike said he felt a good connection with Cornerstone coach Andy Wright from the start. Wright was the first coach to reach out to Bowden after the success of his junior season, in which he cleared 13 feet in competition twice, took first in the regional meet, and third in the D4 state meet.
“We kept in contact and then had the chance to meet finally at a club competition in Grand Haven over the summer,” he said.
“When I visited Cornerstone (as part of Golden Eagle Day) in late August I had the chance to tour the campus and see the dorms and the facilities and meet with Coach Andy again and I pretty much knew after that it would be Cornerstone.
“I just liked how everyone there was welcoming. I met a few of the Cornerstone vaulters and they went out of their way to be nice and make me feel at home. And I loved the Christian atmosphere of the school. I’m really excited to be going there.”
Coach Wright, a former vaulter himself, is excited too.
“Isaac has had some help along the way but mostly he’s self-taught and you have to give him a ton of credit for what he’s already done,” Wright noted.
“But the ceiling for him is very high. When he has a chance to practice at our facility and get personalized coaching it’s going to make a huge difference for him. He’s going to do really well at Cornerstone.”
Ike received a whole lot of support and encouragement from former NMC coach Alicia Helsel and has received the same from current NMC coaches Diane Eisenga and Mark Bonnes and he is appreciative. Ike’s dad Kent has also been very helpful at meets.
Ike is also very grateful to Cadillac vault coach Brandon Oberhaus for his valuable guidance and help and appreciative of former Lake City vault coach Dale Petroskey for reaching out to him during middle school and offering support and help. He is also grateful to his Moon Vault club coaches and he is especially appreciative of Jesse Sikkema, his friend and former vaulting rival at McBain High School who graduated two years ago and is still a volunteer for Rambler track coach Pat Maloney.
“Jesse is two years ahead of me but he took me under his wing when we first started competing together and offered to help me any way he could,” Ike said.
Ike cleared a personal-best 13 feet, 6 inches over the summer during a club competition with the Moon Vault and he has already cleared 13 feet twice in early meets this season with NMC. His short-term goal is to continue making progress and hopefully increase his height as his senior season goes along with an eye toward the annual Highland Conference meet, the regional meet, and the D4 state meet.
Ike plans to major in business at Cornerstone with a focus on entrepreneurial studies.
