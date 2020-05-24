CADILLAC — There are no new local cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24 Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties have not had any new cases since Lake county saw a new case on Friday.
Currently, Wexford has stayed at 11 cases and two deaths, Missaukee has stayed at 16 cases and one death, Osceola has stayed at 10 cases and no deaths and Lake has stayed at five cases and no deaths.
Overall, Michigan has gone up by 314 new cases and has 5 additional deaths since Saturday, May 23; bringing the totals up to 54,679 cases and 5,228 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.